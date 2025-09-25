As Medicaid Turns 60, Maryland Families and Workers Warn of Cuts

HYATTSVILLE, MD – The National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA) and its Caring Across Maryland coalition will commemorate the 60th anniversary of Medicaid with a gathering that brings together state leaders, impacted workers, and consumers to oppose dangerous federal cuts.

Nearly 1 in 4 Marylanders rely on Medicaid or CHIP. If federal proposals move forward:

175,000 Marylanders could lose health coverage in the coming years.

could lose health coverage in the coming years. The state stands to lose $2.7 billion in federal funding.

48% of Maryland Medicaid recipients could be pushed off coverage if “work requirements” are imposed, despite most already working or qualifying for exemptions.

could be pushed off coverage if “work requirements” are imposed, despite most already working or qualifying for exemptions. Maryland is already facing a care worker shortage that would only worsen with cuts. The state employs about 55,950 direct care workers today but will need an additional 97,100 by 2032 to meet demand. At the same time, Maryland’s 60+ population is projected to grow 40%—from 1.2 million in 2015 to 1.7 million by 2030.

Event Details:

WHAT: Community event marking 60 years of Medicaid, featuring stories from Maryland residents impacted by proposed federal cuts, remarks from state leaders, and live local musical performances.

WHEN: Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church | 5901 36th Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20783

RSVP: Please email Daniela Perez at [email protected] if you plan to attend.

WHO: