Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the week

Happy National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week!

We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated staff who work tirelessly to care for every animal that comes through our doors. There are many ways you can show your appreciation: consider volunteering, fostering, donating items from our wish list, or making monetary donations to support our efforts. Thanks to the BHS team, wonderful pets like the ones listed below are ready to find their forever homes!

Meet Barry

Barry is a two-year-old mixed-breed and is full of joy — he is playful, snuggly, and always up for an adventure (or a nap!).

Meet Rivero & Raya

Rivero (11) and Raya (4) are a bonded pair who love cozy naps, gentle pets, and quiet companionship.

Adoption fees are waived for Barry, Rivero, and Raya this week!

Adopters can stop by Monday from 12PM – 4PM and Tuesday-Sunday from 12PM – 5PM. Or visit bmorehumane.org to see all of our adoptable animals.

Upcoming Events:

Bmore Humane Bereavement Support Group

When: Tomorrow, Nov. 4 | 7PM – 9PM

Where: Via Google Meet

The Baltimore Humane Society Memorial Park hosts a monthly bereavement group for those coping with the loss or illness of a pet. Anyone affected is welcome to join. RSVP to [email protected] for login details.

Caturday– Cozy up with a cat

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 | 10AM–12:30PM

Where: Hereford Branch Library, Monkton, MD

-Spend a cozy morning with cats in the library! Meet local rescues, learn about fostering, make a cat craft, and see adoptable kitties.

Hunt Valley Holiday Teddy Bear Show & Sale

When: Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 | 10 AM–3 PM

Where: Embassy Suites Hotel, Hunt Valley, MD

-Enjoy beautiful handmade teddy bears, door prizes, and a raffle- Monetary and supply donations from our wish list will be collected instead of an admission fee.

Thank you so much for your support- we hope you have a pawsome week ahead!