Baltimore Humane Society: More pet food donations are needed

Date: November 4, 2025

Urgent Call for Pet Food Donations — Baltimore Humane Society’s Bmore

Kind Pet Food Bank Struggles to Meet Growing Community Demand

Reisterstown, MD — The Bmore Kind Pet Food Bank, operated by the Baltimore Humane Society, is issuing an urgent plea for pet food donations as demand for assistance has reached critical levels.

Continuing uncertainty as to November SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits relied on by needy families has exacerbated the shortage in supply caused by the loss of federal workers’ paychecks given layoffs and furloughs. Thousands of families in our community are struggling to afford even the basics — including food for their pets. The Bmore Kind Pet Food Bank has seen a drastic increase in requests for help, and supplies are running dangerously low.

To make it easier for community members to contribute, we’re teaming up with local stores in the area to collect donations. Following is the list of participating stores:

Petco (10383 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills)

Pet Supplies Plus (1320 Liberty Road, Eldersburg)

PetSmart Towson (1238 Putty Hill, Towson)

Howl (1340-G Smith Ave Suite G, Baltimore)

The Bmore Kind Pet Food Bank provides free pet food and supplies to families experiencing financial hardship. The program relies solely on donations to keep pets fed and families together.

How You Can Help:

Donations of unopened dry and canned dog or cat food are needed immediately. Items can be dropped off at participating stores or can be shipped or dropped off at our shelter between 9 AM– 5 PM, Monday through Sunday, at: 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Please note we cannot accept expired food.

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made online at https://bmorehumane.kindful.com. (Please select “Area of Greatest Need” from the funds menu.)

Together, we can make sure no family in our community has to give up their beloved pet because of an empty food bowl.

About the Baltimore Humane Society

A crucial member of the Baltimore community for nearly one hundred years, the Baltimore Humane Society is an independent non-profit animal shelter offering services for all stages of pet ownership. The organization works diligently to help homeless animals find necessary medical treatment, behavioral training and, ultimately, a loving forever home. Adoption fees are halved for senior animals and modified or waived for senior citizens, first responders and military personnel. The clinic offers free and low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination, and wellness services to the public. The memorial park offers end-of-life options for beloved pets as well as bereavement support and grief counseling. For more information on adoption, programs and services, visit bmorehumane.org. Follow BHS on social media: @BmoreHumane on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and TikTok.