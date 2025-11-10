Maryland Is the 3rd Most Charitable State for 2026 – WalletHub Report

With Americans donating over $592 billion per year to charity, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on the Most Charitable States for 202 6 , along with expert commentary. It also released a Charity Calculator to help donors decide where and how to give.

Generosity in Maryland (1=Most Charitable; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 3 rd

10 th – Charities per Capita

– Charities per Capita 7 th – % of Donated Income

– % of Donated Income 21 st – % of Population Who Donated Time

– % of Population Who Donated Time 1 st – % of Population Who Donated Money

– % of Population Who Donated Money 24 th – % of Population Collecting/Distributing Food

– % of Population Collecting/Distributing Food 19 th – Volunteer Rate

– Volunteer Rate 20th – Volunteer Hours per Capita

Key takeaways and WalletHub commentary are included below in text and video format.

“The most charitable states aren’t just the places where people give the largest raw amounts of money. The share of the population contributing and the percentage of their individual incomes they’re willing to use to help others are big factors in showing how charitable people are. In addition, many people can’t afford to give much money, especially due to the influence of inflation, but they generously donate their time, which is just as important.”

–

“Wyoming is the most charitable state, in large part because residents spend an average of around 29 hours per year volunteering, the fifth-most in the country. The state also has the 14th-highest percentage of residents who volunteer, at roughly 34%. In addition, residents of the Equality State generously give money to charity, donating nearly 4% of their adjusted gross income on average, the highest percentage in the country. On top of that, Wyoming has the second-most Feeding America food banks per capita, and it shelters over 82% of its homeless population.”

– Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

Expert Commentary

What are the biggest challenges facing U.S.-based charities in the current economic environment?

“Operational costs are increasing for US-based charities, while the number of individual donors are decreasing. Greater awareness is needed among donors (and especially within philanthropy) about the necessary costs of running nonprofit organizations committed to employee and volunteer wellbeing.”

Donnie Maclurcan, Ph.D. – Affiliate Professor, Southern Oregon University

“There is no doubt that many charities are struggling in the current economic climate. Charities now face major funding uncertainty, with government contracts and grants becoming less stable than in the past. According to the Nonprofit Finance Fund’s (NFF) 2025 State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey, 84% of respondents receiving government funding expect cuts. As government, especially federal, support recedes, competition for philanthropic dollars and other revenue sources is likely to intensify significantly. In addition to funding volatility, another pressing challenge for charities is rising operational costs, from staff wages and benefits to materials and facility expenses. The same NFF survey found that 86% of respondents said high costs due to inflation have affected their organizations and the communities they serve.”

Jiahuan Lu – Associate Professor, Syracuse University

What advice do you have for choosing the right charity?

“First, always make sure that the organization you are giving to is registered with the IRS. You can do this by looking them up online through the IRS website or sites like Charity Navigator or Candid. These sites allow you to at least make sure the organization is legitimate and your donation is eligible for a tax write-off if you plan to itemize your deductions. Next, I always advise people to give to a local charity that they see working in their community. Again, this reduces the likelihood that the organization is not legitimate, and you can see the tangible benefits of your donations. If you are unfamiliar with a lot of charities and want to branch out to give in new ways, ask friends and neighbors about the causes and organizations they support, or look to volunteer so you can see what organizations are doing in person. This last summer, I volunteered with a new organization and was so impressed with their work and impact that I now give as a monthly donor.”

Jessica K. A. Word, PhD – Associate Professor, University of Nevada Las Vegas

“There are a number of tools like Charity Navigator, Give Well and Charity Watch which provide a great deal of background information. So that is a good place to start. It is also important to think about what you want your relationship to the charity to be over time. So asking if this is the charity addressing something that will be around for a long time (like homelessness) or is there an immediate need to solve an immediate problem (like aid for war refugees) is important. It can be a good idea to try and plan out your charity strategy. How much can I give this year? Then decide who you want to give to every year and how much you can afford to give to those more immediate needs.”

Dr. Matthew Hale – Associate Professor, Seton Hall University

Do you believe charities should face increased regulations and scrutiny in order to reduce fraud?

“Charities have moral and legal obligations to disclose information to the public (through their informational tax returns – IRS 990’s and their own self-disclosures on the web and information shared with current and prospective donors). I am sure that there are some unethical behaviors by some charities, but this seems to be overly reported in relation to the proportion of charities, which are honest. Charities can be delisted by the IRS for fraud and abuse, as well as subject to investigation by states’ attorneys general. It seems like the tools needed already exist.”

Patrick Rooney – Professor Emeritus, Indiana University Indianapolis

“The overwhelming majority of charities do not need more regulation. There are always bad actors and before giving to anyone it is important to do your own research on the organization. The problem with increased regulation is that it means donors want to focus on buying ‘stuff’ and not on paying for the people who work for the charity. That makes it more difficult to find really qualified people to do the actual work.”

Dr. Matthew Hale – Associate Professor, Seton Hall University