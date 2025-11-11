Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the week

We hope you had an amazing weekend! Check out our two adorable animals waiting to meet their family below. We would love your help sharing the word about them!

Liberty can be described as a joyful 3-year-old bursting with energy and love! She’s always up for an adventure and ready to be your favorite hiking buddy.

Valerie is sweet and a 6-year-old cuddle bug who loves gentle pets and playtime. She may start out shy, but her loving heart shines once she feels safe.

Adoption fees are waived for both Liberty and Valerie this week!

Community Update– Last Tuesday, we put out an urgent plea for help as our Bmore Kind Pet Food Bank prepared for a surge in demand. With the current SNAP benefits shutdown and many federal workers furloughed, countless families in our community are struggling to feed their beloved pets.

Thanks to incredible support, we’re able to help keep pets with their families — where they belong — and make sure no bowl goes empty.

Events & Ways to Help-

We’re placing Wags & Whiskers Donation Boxes for our shelter around the area to support pets in need this holiday season. Interested in hosting a box at your business? Email us at [email protected] to get involved.

Pet Photos with Santa– Bring your furry friends for a festive photo at Petco Owings Mills on December 6 from 11 AM – 3 PM. Capture a holiday memory with your pet and help support the Baltimore Humane Society!

Thank you for helping us make Baltimore a kinder place for pets and the people who love them.