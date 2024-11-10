This column is sent to newspapers on Monday, usually before noon. Since most receiving papers are weekly publications, published on Wednesday or Thursday, and most daily newspapers that share Preacher’s Point usually publish the column sometime over the weekend, nearly everyone will read these words after the results of this year’s election are known. This is intentional on my part. I am timing the release of this particular column until after the election because it is not a political statement for or against either Presidential candidate or party. However, for full disclosure, Mr. Trump will receive my vote on election day. Again, this week’s column is not a political statement but a spiritual one and applies regardless of who wins Tuesday.

Let us begin.

Christians have anticipated the rapture (when Christ appears in the air and calls His people to heaven, 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18; 1 Corinthians 15:51-58) since He ascended back to heaven two thousand years ago. Jesus told us that no one knows when the rapture will occur, but He did tell us there would be signs informing us that the time is near (Matthew 25:13; Luke 21:25).

These “signs” are numerous and scattered throughout the Bible. Many signs, such as earthquakes, have been around since creation. Because some of the signs are regular events, some scoff at the validity of the signs (2 Peter 3:3-4). The Bible answers the scoffers by explaining that as the rapture approaches, the signs will increase in frequency and intensity, similar to a woman in labor (1 Thessalonians 5:1-3).

The most significant sign that the rapture is coming is the rebirth of Israel (Ezekiel 37). Because of Jesus’ parable of the fig tree (Matthew 24:32-34), many Christians, including myself, believe that there will be people who witnessed Israel’s rebirth in 1948 who will be alive when the rapture occurs. If this interpretation of Jesus’ parable of the fig tree is correct, the time of the rapture is close.

If the rapture is near, then the Biblical events following it are not far behind. So what comes shortly after the rapture?

The Antichrist will eventually rule the world. He first appears on the world stage by accomplishing a miracle seven-year treaty between Jerusalem and “many.” The Middle East situation will be far worse than today, and the Antichrist will step in and bring peace. This treaty officially starts the coming tribulation period (Daniel 9:24-27).

The fame and popularity of the Antichrist will quickly rise to heights unseen in human history. He will appear to be killed and rise from the dead. Once “all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him,” he will seize control of the world’s finances. No one can buy or sell anything without his “mark” (Revelation 13).

The Antichrist is precisely that: anti-christ. Evil will be seen as good, and good will be seen as evil. If God says something is a sin, the world will call it good and righteous. If God says something is good, then it will be seen as evil and should be shunned. This good is evil, and evil is good philosophy is the spirit of antichrist. This “spirit of antichrist” has always been with us (1 John 4:3). Still, just like the signs, it increases in frequency and intensity as we near the rapture.

To recap, the rapture is happening soon. Shortly after the rapture, the Antichrist rises to power, and the seven-year tribulation begins. Meanwhile, the signs and the spirit of antichrist increase throughout the world.

I wanted this column to appear after the election results because what Christians must do between now and the rapture is the same regardless of who controls the halls of government.

There is a call on social media for Christians to pray the evening before the election for God to heal our land. This is all well and good; we should pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:17), but for God to heal the land, much more than prayer is needed.

2 Chronicles 7:14 tells us that in addition to prayer, humility, seeking God’s face, and turning from sin are required for God to heal the land.

Sadly, it would take volumes to discuss the sins that Christians commit, and they seem to have no idea that many of these things are wrong.

Still, here are a few.

Our tongues, cuss words, words of hate, bitterness, taking the Lord’s name in vain, and gossip flow from many Christian’s mouths. Consider James 1:26, “If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.”

The truth often hurts, and many Christians will not listen to God’s truth if it is something they do not want to hear. We frequently run to ministers who will never make us feel uncomfortable. In other words, our comfort zone is more important than the Word of God. 2 Timothy 4:3, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears.”

The last one I will mention is that we confuse longsuffering with tolerance. God is not tolerant of any sin. God wants everyone to repent and turn from their sins. God does not look at the sinner and say, “It’s okay. Keep breaking my law. I understand.”

Repentance is vital. Look at what Jesus said in Luke 13:3: “I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.” If that is not enough, notice that Jesus repeats Himself word for word two verses later. Luke 13:5, “I tell you, Nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.”

God is longsuffering. In other words, God puts up with sin to buy time for an individual to come to repentance. 2 Peter 3:9, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”

God wants us to be longsuffering as we pray for people to repent and share God’s plan of salvation with them.

America’s healing has a long way to go because God’s people have a long way to go. I brought up those three sins because most people do not even consider them sins. There are more that we don’t consider sin, and a ton of things we know are sins that many Christians are not willing to admit, let alone repent of.

The healing of America will not come through a ballot box; it will only come when Christians get right with God.

2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”