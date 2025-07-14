Pets of the Week!

Meet Mya, a 4-year-old gentle giant who loves spending time with people, and Mason, a 10-year-old handsome gentleman who enjoys belly rubs and cozy naps. Both are eagerly searching for a furever home.

This week, their adoption fees are waived, so it’s the perfect time for those looking to adopt to welcome a new best friend into their life! Please help us share the social media graphics below to help Mya and Mason find their forever families.

🧡 Thank you for supporting pets like Mya and Mason!

Events:

🐶 Canine Carnival – $50 Dog Adoption Fees All July!

Our shelter is full of incredible dogs of all breeds, sizes, and personalities—all looking for a second chance. To help them find their forever families, dog adoption fees are just $50 throughout the entire month of July! View our dogs.

❤️ DogFest – Connect Your Business with 1,000+ Attendees!

Looking to showcase your business to a crowd of animal lovers and families? Join us at DogFest—our biggest event of the year—on Saturday, September 13 from 11 AM–4 PM at the Baltimore Humane Society! Early bird vendor spaces and sponsorship opportunities are available. Learn more and sign up at www.dogfest.org.

Thank you for sharing & for your support each week! Have a great one.