Three restaurants and a tourist attraction: Pikes Cinema Bar and Grill, Chat Thai, Costas Inn, Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

Okay here we go again: three restaurants and a tourist attraction. So if you’re comfortable, let’s begin by heading to Pikesville and the Pikes Cinema Bar and Grill. Open 7 days with breakfast all day, plenty of free parking, locally owned, carry out, steam crabs year-round (but call first), space for a small private party, daily food and drink specials.

This restaurant, though with other names, has been in this location, 921 Reisterstown Road, for over half a century. Operated with peak efficiency by Will. My favs are the turkey/veggie burger, fried chicken and pancakes….210-218-2778.

Lets’ stay close by and head to the new Chat Thai (opened in June) in the Quarry, off Greenspring Avenue, beltway exit 22, basically still in Pikesville. Open 7 days with outdoor dining, a small bar, seating for about 80, locally owned, serving native food from Thailand (if you’re not sure what to order, the staff is ready to assist), plenty of free parking and a comfortable dining area.

They offer gluten and vegetarian items and it’s a welcome addition to the Quarry. The restaurant can handle a small private party….410-842-8338…Ask for Ohh (owner).

Still hungry? Not to worry we have one more restaurant stop.

Now we hop on I-83 to Timonium Road and turn into the Timonium Fairgrounds. Here you’ll find another new restaurant (at this location), Costas Inn. I say at this location because their original location, 4100 North Point Blvd, has been in operation since 1971.

Open 7 days, seating for about 150, at least 40 TV’s around the room, locally owned, reservations suggested on weekends, large bar area, off-track betting room next door, and lots of seafood items, but no steamed crabs, which are only available at the other location.

This is definitely a family-owned and operated business. The owner, Pete, has his wife, sister, nieces and nephews work there. That’s a good thing. This is a great place for sports fans, any sport, thanks to the number of TV’s….667-406-1975.

By now, you should be full and ready for some culture. For that we’re going to Washington, DC and the Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens, 4155 Linnean Avenue, NW.

This was the former home of socialite Merriweather Post (I’ve always wanted to date a socialite). The house was built in the 1920’s with 36 rooms and features Faberge Eggs, 18th & 19th century French art and items from Imperial Russia.

In 1962, the estate was given to the Smithsonian Institute to maintain as a museum. It was returned to the Post Foundation in 1976. Open Tuesday thru Sunday.

The estate also features a huge orchid collection, Japanese garden, a Friendship Walk, cafe, Four Seasons Overlook and pet cemetery. A total of 13 acres of formal gardens. There are annual special events. Suggested donation is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $5 for children 6-18….202-686-5807.

And there you have it, our day out. Hope you enjoyed it and are not too tired.