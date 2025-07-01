We have two adorable pets featured in our Pets of the Week spotlight!

Tanner is a sweet, 3-year-old pup with a gentle soul and a big appetite for love (and treats!). He’s easy to walk, loves attention, and is ready to fill out his frame with some TLC from his future family.

Rosie is a beautiful, affectionate 10-year-old kitty who enjoys soaking up the sun in a window and chasing wand toys. She’s mellow, loving, and has lived happily with dogs and other cats before.

Their adoption fees are waived this week, so let’s help them find the loving homes they deserve!

Adoption Hours:

Mon: 12 PM – 4 PM

Tues–Sun: 12 PM – 5 PM

We’re OPEN on the 4th of July from 12 PM – 4 PM!

4th of July Pet Safety Tips:

Fireworks can be frightening for our furry friends. Help keep pets safe and calm with the following tips found here.

We Need Your Help!

Our shelter is in need of:

Soft dog treats

Paper towels

Bleach

It takes a village to care for our animals, and donations go a long way in keeping them safe, healthy, and happy. Find our wishlist here and help spread the word.

Upcoming Events:

Yappy Hour – This Wednesday, July 2nd at the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Center Starbucks

Free pup cups for furry guests

Free iced coffee or tea for pawrents

Photo ops with your pet in a mini Starbucks apron

We’ll also be collecting new toys and pet supplies for the shelter! Items Needed: Toys (new), Hills Science Diet brand foods, soft/chewy dog treats, creamy peanut butter (Xylitol-free), paper towels, bleach, & more!

Bereavement Support Group – Tomorrow, July 1st via Google Meet at 7PM

Our monthly group provides a safe space for anyone grieving the loss of a beloved pet. Details to RSVP can be found here.