Tanner (courtesy photo)

Blogs 

Pets of the Week!

Press Release

We have two adorable pets featured in our Pets of the Week spotlight!

🐾 Tanner is a sweet, 3-year-old pup with a gentle soul and a big appetite for love (and treats!). He’s easy to walk, loves attention, and is ready to fill out his frame with some TLC from his future family.

🐾 Rosie is a beautiful, affectionate 10-year-old kitty who enjoys soaking up the sun in a window and chasing wand toys. She’s mellow, loving, and has lived happily with dogs and other cats before.

Rosie (courtesy photo)

🎉 Their adoption fees are waived this week, so let’s help them find the loving homes they deserve!

📅 Adoption Hours:

  • Mon: 12 PM – 4 PM
  • Tues–Sun: 12 PM – 5 PM
  • We’re OPEN on the 4th of July from 12 PM – 4 PM!

❤️ 4th of July Pet Safety Tips:

Fireworks can be frightening for our furry friends. Help keep pets safe and calm with the following tips found here.

💙 We Need Your Help!

Our shelter is in need of:

  • Soft dog treats
  • Paper towels
  • Bleach

It takes a village to care for our animals, and donations go a long way in keeping them safe, healthy, and happy. Find our wishlist here and help spread the word.

Upcoming Events:

 

🍹 Yappy Hour – This Wednesday, July 2nd at the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Center Starbucks

  • Free pup cups for furry guests
  • Free iced coffee or tea for pawrents
  • Photo ops with your pet in a mini Starbucks apron

We’ll also be collecting new toys and pet supplies for the shelter! Items Needed: Toys (new), Hills Science Diet brand foods, soft/chewy dog treats, creamy peanut butter (Xylitol-free), paper towels, bleach, & more!

🌈 Bereavement Support Group – Tomorrow, July 1st via Google Meet at 7PM

Our monthly group provides a safe space for anyone grieving the loss of a beloved pet. Details to RSVP can be found here.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.