Meet Preston & Pauline — Our Pets of the Week!

Their adoption fees are waived this week — help us find them loving homes.

Preston: 5-year-old handsome boy who loves lap time, headbutts, and being brushed.

Pauline: 2-year-old sweetheart who enjoys walks, playtime, and cuddles.

Our Adoption Hours:

Monday: 12 PM – 4 PM

Tuesday – Sunday: 12 PM – 5 PM

Upcoming Events & Important Info:

Preneed Pet Cemetery Sale (June Only!)

Take advantage of 20% off preneed plot reservations this month. Your purchase helps support the homeless animals in our care while securing peace of mind for the future.

Save 20% on future burial costs

Lock in today’s pricing & guarantee a space

Proceeds directly support our animals

Call 410-833-8848 ext. 219

Email: [email protected]

Summer Series: Liberty Senior Center

Join us this Wednesday, June 18, from 1 PM – 3 PM at 3525 Resource Dr, Randallstown, MD. We’ll be offering engraved pet tags, sharing volunteer opportunities, and more!

Thank you for supporting the animals of Baltimore Humane Society each week!