Meet our Pets of the Week — Chewy, Jojo, and Zoey! Their adoption fees are WAIVED this week. We’re shining the spotlight on them as they have been waiting way too long now for a furever home.

Chewy & Jojo

These bonded two-year-old boys are mellow, sweet, and easygoing. They’re looking for a calm, cozy home where they can stay together forever.

Zoey

Eight-year-old Zoey is shy at first but warms up quickly! She loves to play, snuggle, and is a true people lover. Zoey is looking for a loving family to call her own.

We’ve included graphics for you to post on your favorite platforms to help boost their visibility and would appreciate if you would share!

Upcoming Events:

Pickleball for Paws

Tickets are on sale! Join us for a fun morning of pickleball and fundraising to support the animals at Baltimore Humane Society.

Sunday, June 1st | 10 AM – 12 PM

Bounce Pickleball Club- 1726 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville

Whether you’re playing or just cheering from the sidelines, come join the fun and help support our animals in need! Get your tickets, sponsorship info, and details here: Pickleball for Paws Fundraiser

Monthly Pet Loss Support Group

Our next virtual Pet Loss Support Meeting is Tuesday, May 6th at 7 PM via Google Meet. Anyone is welcome to join — whether you’ve recently lost a pet or it’s been some time.

RSVP for login information: [email protected]

Let’s help Chewy, Jojo, and Zoey find their forever homes. Thank you for supporting the Baltimore Humane Society!