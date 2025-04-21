Say hello to our Pets of the Week—Jimbo & Tamara! These cuties are full of personality and can’t wait to find their forever homes.

Jimbo: This smart, 2-year-old pup loves hikes, car rides, and being by your side! He’ll be sure to make your life a million times better.

Tamara: This 1-year-old orange and white beauty is playful, curious, and full of love. She enjoys sunny spots, feather toys, and snuggles once she warms up to you!

*Adoption fees for these two are waived for this week!*

Upcoming Events:

Paws in the Park- Taking place this Saturday from 10AM – 2PM, at Oregon Ridge Park. Presented by 100.7 The Bay, it’s a celebration of our furry friends! Enjoy pet adoption, demonstrations, contests, food trucks, and more. Bring the whole family for a day of fun. Admission is free. See you there!

Baltimore Humane Society- Pickleball for Paws: Join us on Sunday, June 1 from 10 AM – 12 PM at Bounce Pickleball Club (1726 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville) for a morning of pickleball fun—all in support of our furry friends!

Event Highlights: Competitive & non-competitive open play, instructor-led drills for all levels, challenge courts, beat the pro competition, free B12 shots sponsored by ExpressCare, paddles available to borrow, prizes for winners, free event t-shirt with ticket purchase and more!

Sponsorships are available. Contact [email protected]. Purchase tickets here: PAWS1601.givesmart.com

