Maryland reported 3 measles cases in March. Here’s what you need to know

Maryland health officials confirmed three measles cases in Maryland this month, making the state one of 18 with reports of the disease in 2025.

In Maryland, the first measles case this year was confirmed by state health officials on March 9 from a Howard County resident who traveled internationally. The other two — confirmed March 20 — stemmed from two Prince George’s County residents who also traveled internationally, but were unrelated to the first case.

All three cases were connected to Washington Dulles International airport, according to the state health department. They were unrelated to the bigger outbreaks from around the country, officials said.

Here’s what we know.

Measles is an airborne, highly contagious disease. Up to nine out of 10 people in close contact with a measles patient will develop the virus, according to the CDC.

There have been 378 measles cases in the U.S. this year across 18 states. Of those cases, 95% of affected people were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, according to CDC data.

A majority of the cases stem from outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico earlier this year. The CDC has confirmed two deaths — a school-aged child in Texas and an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico.

Most U.S. cases are among 5 to 19-year-olds, but a majority of hospitalizations have been people under 5. The disease can be more dangerous for children because they don’t receive a full dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine until they’re 6, said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University who studies infectious diseases.

“On a global scale, in the last year over 100,000 people died of measles, primarily in resource-poor countries,” Adalja said. “Even if it doesn’t have death … it also has the ability to impair your immune function after an infection.”