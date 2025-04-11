Letter to the Editor: Fund the public library services in Baltimore County

As a regular patron of the Baltimore County library system, and a retired librarian who worked at the Johns Hopkins Sheridan Libraries and at Stevenson University, I’m writing to express my support for continuing funding of public library services in Baltimore County.

I see at first hand the people who bring their kids, the seniors who check out books and use the subscription databases, teens looking for homework help or checking out the Library of Things, the lower income and homeless folks who use the computers to job search or to find out about county services.

The library staff at the Arbutus branch where I hang out are unfailing patient and generous with their skills and time for everyone. The library fills a need, especially in times when prices are up. Be it free video streaming through Kanopy or just free computer access, the people need library services!

Please keep that in mind when funding issues come up for the vote. Thanks for your time and all that you do to make Baltimore County a great place to live.

Sincerely,

Maureen Beck

Catonsville, MD