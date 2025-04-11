fallen foal: Image by rihaij from Pixabay

Poetry 

Fallen Fortune

Ronda Cooperstein
I heard you cried
When the yearling died
All that money lost
And precious time.
The deal you made
With the industry devil
Did not pay the way
You dreamed it would.
On the road to Kentucky
When you hauled your mare
To a proven stallion breeding camp
Like boxed-up Amazon Prime.
After all that work Good Fortune
Fell and broke a leg
You had him burned
Then buried on dead horse hill.
Do you think mother mare
Will forgive and forget?
I would not make that bet.

4 thoughts on “Fallen Fortune

  • Nicole Arciello
    April 11, 2025 at 2:56 PM
    Thank you, Ronda, for your tireless advocacy for the horses. Horseracing is cruel and is propped by by taxpayer subsidies in Maryland – $95 Million a year. Maryland residents are unwillingly paying for the continued abuse and killing of innocent horses for gambling and entertainment. 397 horses have died at Maryland tracks since 2014. Thank you for being a strong voice for the horses.

  • jesse alan rowden
    April 11, 2025 at 11:29 AM
    So true and heartfelt. Beautiful poem

  • Jean Cushman
    April 11, 2025 at 11:16 AM
    Excellent poem, Ronda. I am amazed by your way with words. Thank you!

  • Laila
    April 11, 2025 at 10:43 AM
    Beautiful poem about a cruel sport. Maybe someday society will advance enough, as it has done with dog fighting, to finally outlaw horse racing.

