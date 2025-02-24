Eliminating mandatory psychiatric coverage: toughening up America and saving millions of people billions of dollars

In a front-page article last week, The Washington Post said that the Trump Administration perceives the explosive prescribing of psychiatric drugs to children as a threat to the well-being of children and mirrors the similar increase of adults’ being so prescribed.

Those concerns miss the forest for the trees. The major threat is that under the Biden Administration and before, the over-diagnosing of mental illness and prescribing of talk and drug therapy for adults and children has skyrocketed, with adolescent prescriptions for anti-depressants rising 43%.

On Fox’s The Five on Tuesday (February 11), the good pundits therein discussed the alleged mental illness epidemic that has enveloped the country, exemplified by reports from Fortune Well (controlled by Fortune Magazine) online which reported that “Therapists who spoke with Fortune this week expressed that post-Election Day felt different than usual because they, in most cases, were dealing with the same grief and fears and disappointment as their clients.”

What was the cause of their psychological stress?

The election of Donald Trump.

Richard Fowler, one of the guest liberals on Fox, recommended on the show – without dissent from the four conservatives on the panel — weekly therapy for ”everyone.” He never mentioned who pays for it. It is an unquestioned good to progressives and perhaps now to conservatives too.

One wonders if Fowler, an avowed gay man, and other supporters know how anti-gay institutional psychiatry has been, diagnosing homosexuality for decades as a mental disorder, later changed exclusively to ego-dystonic homosexuality, a disorder if and only if a gay person did not wish to be gay. Subsequently, all categories of sexual predilection were removed from The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) of the American Psychiatric Association.

Before the death of psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz over a decade ago and before the passing of “parity” in mental health coverage, there was a growing suspicion, especially among conservatives in the overriding fallacy of the medicalization of people’s problems, which Dr. Szasz called in his seminal work, The Myth of Mental Illness.

Now that the debate over the existence of “mental illness” has largely disappeared, conservatives, like their liberal political opponents, use the psychological problems and excesses of people with whom they disagree as strategic discrediting rhetoric and otherwise normalize its reality.

The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA) is a federal law that requires parity in coverage of mental health and substance use disorders.

In 2010 the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act was paired with Obamacare regulations to allow all mental health care to be mostly paid for by insurance to anyone diagnosed with a psychiatric or psychological disorder. Thus, the misnamed Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Many of the friends and followers of Dr. Szasz had maintained for decades that the rhetoric of mental health in America, promoted by psychiatric and psychological interests, creates a quiescent public ready and willing to have their problems in living defined as psychiatric disorders, treatable by drugs and talk by medical doctors of psychiatry and doctorates in psychology, although the problems they are “treating” are not medical phenomena and are not diagnosed medically, that is, by any X-Rays or blood tests or any physical examination whatsoever.

Further, the taking of illicit drugs is a choice that should be disincentivized, not an illness that must be “treated.”

If Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are serious and fearless – and one thinks that they manifestly are — about the dual goals of saving the American people money and increasing their independence and control of their lives, they should start by terminating the mandatory health insurance that Americans pay for mental health.

According to a CNN Survey, 90% say mental illness is a crisis in the United States.

According to surveys conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health, about 23.1% of all U.S. adults suffer from mental illness with about ½ receiving treatment. Other surveys come up with much larger estimates. You cannot disprove any estimate. Not surprisingly, the greatest costs occur in liberal states such as New York and California.

Most people think that “mental illness” is validated medically. It is not. There is no validation whatsoever.

According to U.S. News, “Mental illness costs the U.S. economy $282 billion every year, equivalent to the average economic recession, researchers report.”

This actually seems like an underestimation of all of the costs of drugs, therapy, lost time off work, and all the suffering of people who are convinced that they have a disease.

Let’s look at a typical diagnosis, although it is hard to define typicality in psychiatric diagnosing.

“Adjustment Disorder” is a default diagnosis for “the worried well” in the medical sophistry of mental health professionals.

It is the “garbage” diagnosis used when a person is unhappy about something and there is not another immediately usable term for a diagnosis, a psychologist once confided to me.

Mr. President and Mr. Musk: to eliminate the terrible financial and psychological costs of mental “treatment,” rid us of mandatory mental health care coverage in the Affordable Care Act.