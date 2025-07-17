Central Maryland’s 988 Helpline Remains a Lifeline for LGBTQ+ Youth Despite National Change

Even though a national LGBTQ+ youth support option on the 988 Lifeline is ending, the 988 Helpline in Central Maryland is still here — and still committed to supporting LGBTQ+ youth and anyone in crisis, according to a press release by the Behavioral Health System Baltimore.

As of today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) have retired the “Press 3” option on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. That feature gave LGBTQ+ youth direct access to specialized support. While it’s no longer available nationwide, Central Maryland’s 988 team wants the LGBTQ+ community to know: You’re not alone. We’re here for you.

“Although this option is going away, the 988 Helpline is still available to provide free, confidential support to anyone who calls looking for help,” said Adrienne Breidenstine, vice president of policy and communications at Behavioral Health System Baltimore (BHSB), in the press release. “We are committed to serving everyone who calls or texts 988, including people who identify as LGBTQ+.”

Each month, the Central Maryland 988 Helpline answers around 4,500 calls. Most callers can resolve their issues over the phone, with resources and information provided by the 988 specialists. When more help is needed, 988 can send out mobile crisis teams — made up of a mental health clinician and someone with lived experience — who respond in person to individuals and families.

To ensure LGBTQ+ young people are supported, the state of Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration partnered with The Treavor Project. The partnership provided specialized training through The Trevor Project to help 988 staff better understand and respond to the unique challenges LGBTQ+ youth may face.

“Many of our 988 call takers are part of the LGBTQ+ community themselves,” said Johnathan Davis, executive director of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc. (BCRI), in the press release. “They understand what it’s like, and they’re ready to support anyone who calls.”

People experiencing a mental health, substance use, or emotional crisis can call or text 988 24/7 to be connected with crisis counselors. 988 is here to help everyone.