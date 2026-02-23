Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the Week

Meet this week’s adorable Pets of the Week — each one ready to find a loving forever home. Adoption fees for these featured pets are WAIVED.

Penelope- She loves cuddles, gentle play, and being close to her people.

Dooby – Our lovable 4-year-old big guy, Dooby, may take a little time to warm up but will shower his family with tail wags, happy smiles, and affection.

We’ve included graphics below to make it easier for you to share!

Events & Other Info:

Black Tie & Tails is less than TWO weeks away!

Our biggest fundraising night of the year is almost here, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you. Enjoy an open bar, seated dinner, live & silent auctions, dancing, and more.

Ticket sales close THIS Sunday at 9:00 PM

Can’t attend? You can still participate by bidding in our online auction

Auction will remain open until the night of the event at 9:30 PM

Browse tickets, auction items, and event details here: https://btt26.givesmart.com

Pet Loss Support Group —Tuesday, March 3

Losing a beloved pet can be incredibly difficult, and you don’t have to go through it alone. Our monthly Pet Loss Support Group meets Tuesday, March 3 from 7:00–9:00 PM and is held virtually via Google Meet. This safe, compassionate space is open to anyone grieving the loss of an animal companion. RSVP: [email protected]

Sarah’s Cause Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

Join us for a fun-filled day of friendly competition, community, and compassion — benefiting the animals at Baltimore Humane Society and the Sarah Jayne Orton Memorial Scholarship Fund. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just playing for fun, everyone is welcome.

Learn more and register here:

https://bmorehumane.org/event/ sarahs-cause-cornhole- tournament-fundraiser-2/

Thank you for being part of our community and for supporting animals when they need it most. Whether you adopt, donate, volunteer, or simply share our posts, you make a life-saving difference every single day.