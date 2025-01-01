Wintery Mix: Snowy Rescue Mission, 2025 Kick Off with New Year’s Ride Tips for Drivers and Riders

Snow and Tell Ride

“What are you doing out in a mess like this? I’m amazed you’re here. Thanks for coming!”

She shouted these words to me while opening the rear door as if the dark morning and heavy snowfall were audibly as loud as their overpowering visual presence.

“Yeah, long ago the light bulb went off in my mind that this thing called Rideshare might as well be named Rescuing in many cases. Sometimes literal rescues, and sometimes figurative rescues.”

She laughed as she struggled to find the seat belt clasp.

CLICK!

And we were on our way.

“Well, in my case, you most definitely rescued me today. My husband is out of town, and my car is non-responsive despite my oh crap pleadings and a few choice words of frustration.”

“Yep! Been there, know the experience well, except for the part of your husband being out of town.”

We both laughed and the mood began to lighten a bit.

“Let me tell you. Your car trouble accounts for approximately twenty percent of my rides. Some involve flat tires, cars in the shop, and of course, the beast simply won’t start. You’re not alone, for sure.”

“I know. Sucks! I’m running late for an important meeting this morning and I still need to review my notes,” she explained.

“Hey, don’t worry about me. Go ahead and take some time right now and review your meeting notes. I’ll focus on my winter weather driving. You have about twenty minutes to kill.”

She immediately dug into her bag and went to work for the remainder of the ride.

I found some nice instrumental music to provide a gentle background to her revisions, checks, and occasional self-talk.

“Yeah, that’ll work!”

She packed everything up within minutes of our arrival.

“All good?” I asked.

“Yes. Perfect. Thank you so much!”

“That’s what I do. So glad you’re ready to shine at your meeting today. Go make it happen!”

“I will!”

And yet another “Rescue Mission” was accomplished.

Rideshare Tips for 2025

Let’s Kick Off the New Year on the right foot.

Here is a list of “Practical and Proven Tips for both Rideshare Drivers and Riders” to make your transport experience extra special.

Tips for both Drivers and Riders

1. Be Friendly

This may seem obvious, but a warm, welcoming greeting, served with a smile, can make all the difference in the world. You never know what people are going through in their lives and your kindness could be the highlight of their day.

2. Initiate Conversation

Although this is second nature to me as a driver, oftentimes the rider may be the one to start the conversation. Try a little icebreaker such as “How’s your morning going?” You might be amazed at how such a simple question can begin a conversation.

Be ready for anything.

You might get more than you bargained for in this kind of open-ended question that requires more than a Yes or No answer, but it will be worth it!

3. Respect The Other Person’s Space

This goes hand in hand with #2.

If the person, Driver, or Rider, does not wish to engage in conversation, that’s fine.

Maybe they’re in deep thought, listening to a podcast, on the phone with someone, trying to wake up, getting their mindset ready for the day ahead, or simply don’t wish to talk.

It’s okay. Respect it and move on.

4. Demonstrate Good Manners

Simple “Please and Thank-You’s” can go a long way in setting the stage for a pleasant ride experience.

5. Be Encouraging and Complimentary

If the driver is doing a good job, let them know.

Conversely, let your passengers know if you’re enjoying the conversation, their pleasantness, or maybe just the wonderfully colorful hat they’re wearing.g

Driver Tips

1. Be Prepared

Make sure your vehicle is ready to hit the road.

Gas up, keep the vehicle clean, wash the exterior, and ensure road safety.

Keep up your vehicle maintenance.

2. Water and Tissues

Oftentimes, the rider will need tissues or water. Keep a few spare unopened water bottles in your car along with a few extra tissue boxes.

Keep yourself hydrated.

3. GPS

Have a backup navigation App, such as Waze, Google Maps, etc., installed in the event the Rideshare App crashes.

4. Be Proactive in Assisting

If you’re picking up a person who needs help loading their groceries or their luggage, wheelchairs, or other medical equipment, get out of the car and offer to help them out.

Half of the riders may decline your offer but make the offer.

5. Check In with Your Rider

If you’re listening to a particular radio station or music streaming platform, ask your rider if they’re okay with the music and if the volume is okay.

Ask if the car temperature is comfortable for them in the backseat.

Again, most will respond that everything is fine. Otherwise, adjust accordingly.

6. Don’t Talk on the Phone

This is one of the most common complaints I hear from riders about Rideshare Drivers.

Drivers talking on the phone while transporting people is a major complaint, and many riders report the driver to the Rideshare Platform as a safety concern.

Unless it’s an emergency call, and you can pull over, wait to converse.

7. Smooth Driving

In other words, don’t compete with the other reckless Drivers on the road

Consider your cargo.

Remember, you have people in the backseat who are taking note of your driving. If riders are rolling around in the backseat due to your driving, you may hear from the Rideshare Platform within a few days.

8. Be Rider Sensitive

You may have been driving for 10 years with 30,000 rides under your belt, and you just picked up a first-time rider.

Take pause.

Welcome them into the “Rideshare World” and accommodate them.

Make their ride experience memorable.

This applies to a variety of different scenarios and rider situations.

Tune in.

Rider Tips

1. Respect the Property

Although the car isn’t your car, it belongs to someone, and in many cases, your driver.

Spilled drinks, food, and other things can ruin the car interior.

If the driver notes a spill, vomit, or other mess after your ride, they can send a message to the Rideshare Platform with pictures, and you will be liable to pay for the cleaning.

2. Control Your Kids

Conversations among other drivers place drunk and unruly people right alongside out-of-control kids as one of their major complaints.

Like item #1, kids leave sticky fingerprints, candy, and messy wrappers in the car all the time. In addition, they can be loud and distracting.

Again, the driver has the right to report messes in the backseat to the Rideshare Platform, and you may be subject to added costs.

3. Clean Up After Yourself

Please don’t leave empty bottles, boxes, used tissues, cans, etc. in the backseat when you depart.

This is a helpful tip because you might discover your phone and keys while you’re cleaning up.

4. Be Ready for Your Pick-Up

The driver has five minutes of wait time upon arrival to pick you up.

Be ready to go when the driver arrives or before the five minutes expires.

The driver has the option to depart after the five-minute Wait Time is over.

5. Trust the GPS

I know this is a huge issue with many riders, but please note that if the driver is asked to disregard the GPS App and follow your routing, a conflict could occur.

Suppose an alternate route is taken, and delays are experienced. In that case, some riders might be tempted to “throw the driver under the bus” and file a complaint with the Rideshare Platform to reduce or eliminate the fee, even though the rider requested the driver ignore the GPS.

The Rideshare Platform will then notify the driver and could temporarily remove them from the platform until they research the complaint.

This could mean 2-3 days off the road.

Please don’t put the drivers in this precarious position.

6. Tip Your Drivers

Like other service industry people, if your driver has performed a good job for you, or exceeded your expectations, show them some love.

A tip can be made when you settle your ride payment.

Disclaimer

I have tried to provide anonymity to all individuals portrayed in my writings while maintaining the story’s integrity. The names have been changed to protect the innocent. And, in some cases, the not-so-innocent. I have substituted the characteristics of individuals in my writings to further my attempt to maintain anonymity. Conversations and other details are based on my best recollection and notes. Although I have spent time driving with many celebrities and public figures over the years, I’ve intentionally omitted their names in my writings. I’ve also modified actual locales along with other details such as when and where the rides occurred to maintain my objective of rider privacy and anonymity.