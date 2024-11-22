Why You Need a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Massachusetts

Motorcycle accidents are among the most dangerous types of road collisions in Massachusetts. The injuries from these crashes often leave riders with mounting medical bills, lost wages, and emotional stress.

Navigating the aftermath is no easy task, especially when dealing with insurance companies or legal claims. This is why working with a skilled motorcycle accident lawyer is invaluable.

This article explores why hiring a motorcycle accident lawyer in Massachusetts is essential and how they can protect your rights.

The Unique Risks Motorcyclists Face

Riding a motorcycle offers unmatched freedom, but it also comes with higher risks.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists are approximately 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a traffic crash per vehicle mile traveled.

In Massachusetts, motorcycle fatalities remain a serious concern, with many accidents leading to severe injuries or deaths.

However, unlike car drivers, motorcyclists are not eligible for Personal Injury Protection (PIP). This means that motorcyclists must rely on the at-fault driver’s insurance or use their Medical Payments (MedPay) coverage to pay for medical expenses.

MedPay can cover medical costs ranging from $5,000 up to $25,000 regardless of who caused the crash.

What Are the Most Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents?

Motorcycle accidents can happen for all sorts of reasons, but knowing what causes them can help you stay safe on the road.

Driver Negligence

A big reason for motorcycle accidents is careless driving. A lot of drivers don’t check their blind spots or just don’t notice motorcycles, especially when they’re turning or switching lanes.

Distracted driving, like texting or talking on the phone, only makes things worse.

When drivers aren’t paying attention, even a small mistake can lead to a serious crash with a motorcyclist.

Road Hazards

Motorcycles are more affected by bad road conditions than cars. Hazards like potholes, loose gravel, uneven pavement, or debris on the road can make a rider lose control.

These issues can appear out of nowhere and leave riders with little time to react, especially at higher speeds. Staying alert and riding carefully can help prevent accidents.

Weather Conditions

Bad weather is another common factor in motorcycle accidents. Rain, snow, and fog reduce visibility for all drivers and make roads slippery, increasing the risk of skidding or losing traction.

Motorcyclists are especially vulnerable in these conditions, as bikes require more skill to handle on wet or icy surfaces.

Speeding and Reckless Driving

Speeding and reckless driving, whether by the motorcyclist or another driver, significantly increase the chance of an accident.

Speeding reduces the ability to react to hazards or sudden movements, while aggressive behaviors like weaving through traffic or tailgating leave little room for error.

Drunk Driving

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is also one of the top causes of serious motorcycle accidents. Impaired drivers have slower reaction times and make poor decisions, which increases the risk of hitting motorcyclists.

For riders, being on the road with drunk drivers is especially dangerous. This is more likely to happen at night or on weekends when alcohol-related incidents are more common.

How Can a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer Help You?

A motorcycle accident lawyer provides essential support in several ways:

Investigating the Accident

A thorough investigation is critical to building a strong case. Your lawyer will collect police reports, medical records, and witness statements.

They might also bring in accident reconstruction experts to figure out what happened and determine who was at fault.

Dealing with Insurance Companies

Insurance companies often try to place blame on motorcyclists or downplay the extent of injuries.

A lawyer ensures you’re treated fairly by negotiating on your behalf. They handle all communication with insurers, preventing you from accidentally saying something that could hurt your claim.

Securing Compensation

A skilled lawyer calculates the full extent of your losses, including medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and future expenses.

If a fair settlement cannot be reached, they’ll take your case to court to fight for the compensation you deserve.

Why Motorcycle Accident Cases Require Specialized Lawyers

Motorcycle accident cases are more complicated than regular car accidents. Riders often face unfair bias, with many assuming they were speeding or acting recklessly.

An experienced motorcycle accident lawyer knows how to counter these stereotypes and present evidence that supports your claim.

Additionally, motorcycle accidents often involve severe injuries, such as broken bones, spinal cord damage, or traumatic brain injuries.

A specialized lawyer understands the long-term impact of these injuries and how to factor them into your claim.

If you are looking for a top-rated Boston motorcycle accident lawyer, DiBella Law Office has extensive experience representing injured motorcyclists. They offer a free consultation to review your case and work on a no-win, no-fee basis, ensuring you receive expert legal help without upfront costs.

What are the Steps You Should Take After a Motorcycle Accident?

Here are the key steps to take after a motorcycle accident to protect your health and strengthen your compensation claim.

Seek Medical Attention

Even if you think you’re fine or your injuries seem minor, see a doctor right away. Some injuries, like internal bleeding, concussions, or whiplash, might not show up immediately but can become serious if untreated.

Getting medical attention also creates a record of your injuries, which is crucial for your insurance claim or legal case.

Document the Scene

If it’s safe, take photos of the accident scene. Include pictures of any visible injuries, damage to your motorcycle, and the overall scene.

These photos can be important evidence to support your claim and help show what happened during the accident.

Collect Contact Information

Exchange names, phone numbers, and insurance details with everyone involved in the accident. Also, note the make, model, and license plate numbers of their vehicles.

If there are witnesses, politely ask for their contact information, too. Their statements can help back up your version of events.

File a Police Report

Call the police right away and make sure a report is filed. The police will document the accident, talk to everyone involved, and provide their assessment of what happened.

The police report is an official record that can be strong evidence for your claim. Make sure to ask for a copy to keep for your records.

Consult a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer

Contact a motorcycle accident lawyer as soon as possible. A skilled lawyer can guide you through the claims process, handle insurance companies, and protect your rights.

They can also help gather evidence and figure out the full extent of your losses, including medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Having a lawyer early on can make a big difference in the outcome of your case.

Conclusion

Motorcycle accidents in Massachusetts can bring serious physical and financial challenges.

Recovering from these issues is tough on its own, and dealing with insurance companies only makes things harder, especially when you’re trying to handle the legal process by yourself.

However, with a skilled motorcycle accident lawyer, you won’t have to face these challenges alone. They help protect your rights, manage the complicated legal work, and fight for the compensation you need.

This allows you to focus on your recovery while they handle the rest.