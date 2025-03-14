Jazz Festival Returns to Edgewood

Warren Wolf, acclaimed master of the vibraphone, is headlining the. The inaugural jazz festival concludes with the evening community concert.

The Jazz on the Edge Festival provides the opportunity for regional high school jazz students to come together to meet and learn from music professionals through clinics, competition, and a master class. A goal is to combine inspiration and knowledge to continue their musical dreams.

Warren Wolf, a multi-instrumentalist (vibraphone/marimba, drum set/percussion, and the piano/keyboards), will host a Master Class during the day with the students and perform a concert for the community at 7pm on March 29th. Wolf has made ten recordings and has performed or recorded with Wynton Marsalis and The Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Cyrus Chestnut, Kevin Eubanks and many more.

Tickets for the 7pm concert are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/ ehsjazzfest.

The Edgewood High School (EHS) Band Boosters is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that seeks to provide opportunities for students to have an enriching musical education and opportunities beyond what the local schools are able to supply.