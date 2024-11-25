Viking Slots: How to Unlock Hidden Features and Bonuses?

Part of the excitement of slots comes from their bonus features. Viking slots are among the most popular games, and we’ve outlined what to expect in these games and how to activate their bonuses. Reputable platforms like Sportzino offer a wide selection of Viking slots for players to enjoy.

Cascading Reels

A cascading reel feature removes winning symbols from the reels and allows new ones to land in their place. When a cascading reel feature is available in a Viking slot, it triggers whenever you create a win. However, it won’t always create new wins. The new symbols can fall into place and add nothing new. As a result, it’s essential to keep your eye on the reels when this feature is active.

Wild Respins

There are two ways for wild respins to trigger. You’ll know from Viking slots reviews that the most common way is when a wild is part of a winning line. If it lands and creates a win, the wild will remain in place and award a respin to potentially make a new win. Most slots that use this feature will award additional respins if new wilds appear.

The second way is as a walking wild respin. This feature will trigger whenever a wild symbol lands. It then awards responses while walking the wild to the left of the reels. The respins continue until the wild falls off the grid, but any new wilds that land can extend the feature. These features typically pay out each win when it happens rather than waiting until the end of the respins.

Free Spins

Most video slots offer free spin features. These are rounds where you get a set number of spins that don’t detract from your bankroll. They typically trigger when you land at three or more scatter symbols on the reels. You then begin the free spins round, which pays out the total winnings when the round ends.

Many free spin features add extra bonuses to the game board. In a free spin round, multipliers, sticky wilds, and extra respins are all possible extras.

Random Features

As the name suggests, these are features that can trigger at random. They are generally reserved for picking rounds or jackpots. A random picking round will trigger on any spin and take you to a new game board. Here, you choose from a range of boxes with different options underneath. They can award prizes or nothing at all.

A jackpot that triggers at random is much simpler to understand. It will instantly award you a jackpot payout on any spin, and there will be no warning that it will happen. It’s one of the best possible surprises from any game.

Extra Bonuses

