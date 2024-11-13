Screenshot

Commentary 

Vegas police union: Leadership played a role, enabled Strip false arrests! Grand Jury perjury?

Doug Poppa

Episode 164. November 10, 2024. The Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union that represents the rank and file of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said that a Convention Center Area Command lieutenant and captain were aware of LVMPD Sgt. Kevin Menon’s abuse of power tactics that led to multiple false arrests by a flex squad under Menon’s command. **Support independent investigative journalism** paypal.me/dougpoppa **Contact** [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.