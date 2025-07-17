Moving to Baltimore Metro: U-Haul Tracks Top Origins for DIY Movers Arriving in 2025

Summer is moving season, and odds are you have seen a U-Haul® truck being unloaded at a home near you. Or perhaps you were the one moving. With nearly half of all residential moves in the U.S. occurring between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends each year, the U-Haul midyear migration trends report answers the question: “Where did those new neighbors come from?”

Many of the largest U.S. metros are in growth mode — a change from what was seen following the COVID-19 pandemic when people took advantage of remote work and migrated to less-crowded markets. More recently, big cities and their expanding suburbs are back to greeting a robust inflow of U-Haul equipment.

U-Haul, which is celebrating 80 years of Moving America, looked at its one-way customer transactions from January to July 2025 to determine the leading origins for trucks, trailers and U-Box® moving containers bound for metro areas with populations greater than 2 million.

If you live in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area, here are the top places where U-Haul do-it-yourself movers started their journey to find a better life near you:

Baltimore

Top origin states for arriving U-Haul customers (excluding Maryland)

Virginia Pennsylvania North Carolina New York Florida New Jersey Georgia Delaware Texas South Carolina

Top origin metro areas for arriving U-Haul customers outside Maryland

Washington, D.C. Philadelphia, PA New York City, NY Harrisburg, PA Virginia Beach, VA

Top origin city propers for arriving U-Haul customers within Maryland

Frederick Rockville Takoma Park Hyattsville Salisbury

Be sure to check back at year’s end for the annual U-Haul Growth Index reports and rankings identifying the top 2025 growth states, U.S. growth metros and city propers, and Canadian growth provinces and cities.

Find past U-Haul migration trends reports at uhaul.com/about/migration.

