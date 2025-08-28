Summer Surge: Why Traffic and Aggressive Driving Spike – and What It Means for Maryland Drivers

Summer Roads, Higher Risks

Summer in Maryland brings sunshine, beach days, and road trips. However, it also brings a sharp increase in traffic, along with more collisions and incidents of road rage. From vacationers heading to Ocean City to teens testing their independence behind the wheel, summer crowds our roads in ways that raise the risks for everyone.

Transportation data consistently show that crashes and aggressive driving increase during the summer months. Heavily traveled routes like I-95, the Baltimore Beltway (I-695), and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway see more collisions as traffic and tempers rise. Each year, this seasonal surge leads to a spike in severe accidents and personal injury claims. Knowing why it happens—and how to protect yourself—can make all the difference.

What Drives the Summer Spike in Traffic?

Several factors combine to increase traffic volume during the summer:

Vacation Travel: Families and individuals hit the road for weekend getaways and more extended vacations. Popular destinations, such as Ocean City, Deep Creek Lake, and the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, attract a steady stream of visitors from across the region.

The result is heavier traffic, more merging and lane changing, and higher chances of frustration behind the wheel.

The Link Between Heat, Stress, and Aggressive Driving

It’s not just the extra cars on the road that raise concerns—it’s how drivers behave in these conditions. Hot weather has been linked to increased aggressive behavior, and driving is no exception.

Several studies have found a correlation between rising temperatures and an increase in road rage incidents. High heat can cause discomfort, fatigue, and dehydration, all of which reduce patience and slow reaction time. Add long lines of traffic, unpredictable delays, and unfamiliar routes, and tempers can flare quickly.

Aggressive driving may include:

Tailgating

Sudden lane changes

Speeding

Honking, gesturing, or yelling at other drivers

Blocking others from merging

These behaviors not only endanger others on the road, but they can also lead to serious legal consequences.

Legal Implications for Victims of Aggressive Driving

In Maryland, aggressive driving is more than just bad manners. It is defined by law and includes committing multiple violations that endanger people or property. These may include speeding, improper passing, failing to obey traffic signals, or following too closely.

When aggressive driving leads to a crash, it can significantly impact a personal injury case. If another driver’s reckless actions caused the accident, they may be held liable for damages. This can include compensation for:

Medical bills

Lost income

Property damage

Pain and suffering

Working with an attorney who understands how to document and present evidence of aggressive driving can make a meaningful difference in your case.

Staying Safe Behind the Wheel This Summer

While you can’t control how others drive, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your passengers:

Stay Calm: If another driver cuts you off or acts aggressively, avoid responding. Don’t honk, gesture, or try to “get even.”

If another driver cuts you off or acts aggressively, avoid responding. Don’t honk, gesture, or try to “get even.” Give Space: Increase your following distance and avoid driving in someone’s blind spot.

Increase your following distance and avoid driving in someone’s blind spot. Report Dangerous Drivers: If you see someone driving erratically, pull over safely and call #77 to report them to Maryland State Police.

If you see someone driving erratically, pull over safely and call #77 to report them to Maryland State Police. Plan Ahead: Check traffic reports, allow extra time, and avoid driving during peak congestion hours.

Check traffic reports, allow extra time, and avoid driving during peak congestion hours. Take Breaks: Fatigue makes it harder to concentrate and react. Stop for water, food, and rest, especially during long drives.

A Season for Caution

Summer is meant for relaxation and fun, but it’s also a season where small decisions behind the wheel can have lasting consequences. Heavier traffic and rising temperatures create the perfect conditions for tempers to flare and for accidents to occur.

By staying alert, planning, and giving others the benefit of the doubt, you reduce your risk and help keep Maryland roads safer for everyone. If you or someone you love is injured due to another driver’s aggressive behavior, know that legal options are available to help you move forward.

Drive smart this summer. Your safety—and your peace of mind—are worth it.