Sunny Woo Park: Businessman & American’s Martial Arts Icon

Sunny Woo Park, legally known as Kwon Woo Park, is becoming a household name in the martial arts world. As the co-founder of Master Park’s Black Belt America and the President of Kombat Taekwondo USA, Sunny has created a significant presence with his martial arts studios. To date, his passion for martial arts and dedication to developing strong, confident individuals has led to over 3,000 students across 10 locations in the tri-state area.

Sunny Park embodies the real-life Karate Kid story, living the American Dream through martial arts – all while inspiring thousands along the way.

The Roots & The Rise

Sunny was born to South Korean immigrants and learned the value of hard work from a young age. Despite not speaking English, his father opened a Tae Kwon Do studio in 1989 with the American Dream in mind. By the time Sunny was 10, he was already managing one of these studios in Oradell, New Jersey, where he juggled classes, enrollments, and training sessions. Growing up in this environment instilled in Sunny the determination and work ethic that drives his business today.

However, the path wasn’t without challenges. In 1998, Sunny’s family faced bankruptcy due to poor investments, losing their home and business. While his father returned to South Korea, his mother worked multiple jobs to sustain them. Despite these setbacks, Sunny remained focused on his goals. “When you hit rock bottom, the only way is up,” he says confidently. By 2004, Sunny, alongside his wife and brother, had rebranded and rebuilt the family business as Kombat Taekwondo USA.

His vision to unite Tae Kwon Do clans under one umbrella quickly took off. In less than a year, they’ve expanded to 110 countries, boasting over 1,400 certified referees and 1,000 clubs worldwide. In addition, opened an opportunity door for athletes to reach fame like LeBron James and Serena Williams.

Partnership with RESPECT TOKEN

More recently, Kombat Taekwondo USA is pushing the boundaries of martial arts through its collaboration with RESPECT TOKEN. This partnership plays a key role in achieving their shared mission by building a supportive and transparent community for martial artists. “Aligning with RESPECT TOKEN ensures a brighter future for martial artists worldwide,” states Sunny, highlighting the partnership’s impact.

The alliance is committed to infusing openness, support, and new opportunities into martial arts. Additionally, it seeks to bring together different Taekwondo groups, creating a cohesive ecosystem where athletes can truly thrive.

The Future Unfolding

Sunny has big plans for Taekwondo, aiming to make it a global sensation and expand its influence. By the time he turns 50, he aims to have 50 locations up and running nationwide, bringing the sport to a broader audience. This vision includes hosting major events, with a landmark competition in the USA set for 2025, as well as supporting events in Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina featuring top national and Olympic-level athletes.

Sunny credits his achievements to the support of his family and friends, reminding us to cherish those who stand by us during tough times. From humble beginnings, Sunny has lived his American Dream, much like a real-life Karate Kid. His goal extends beyond teaching martial arts; he’s committed to instilling confidence and strength in his students, proving that dedication and hard work make anything possible.

Achievements & Contributions

Sunny is a dynamic entrepreneur with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Under Sunny’s leadership, Master Parks Black Belt America has flourished, training over 3,000 members and achieving $3 million in annual revenue. Beyond business, Sunny is a certified Level 3 Krav Maga instructor, a 5th Dan Kukkiwon Certified Black Belt, and a proud member of the 2024 USA National Team.

