Police Failing to Deal with High Level of Complaints Correctly, Report Shows

In recent years, there has been growing concern over the way police forces in England and Wales handle complaints against their officers. Recent investigations reveal a troubling trend of mishandled complaints, with many cases being overturned upon review.

The Alarming State of Police Complaints

Activists are urging an end to the practice of the police self-regulating, following findings by the Observer that 40% of internal probes into severe allegations were negated after autonomous evaluations. Between April 2022 and March 2023, the newspaper reported 1,532 completed cases involving England and Wales forces, where the judgment was deemed unfair and inappropriate post-review. In the majority of these instances, the departments received advice or were ordered to carry out additional measures, including disciplinary and misconduct procedures.

Fourteen police departments had 50% or more of their in-house inquiries deemed unfair and inappropriate after autonomous evaluations. Most units had between a quarter and half of their internal evaluations failing during assessments, with only three departments registering less than 20% being deemed unfair and inappropriate.

In 2022, 5,600 complaint probes that involved English and Welsh forces were assessed and 27% were overruled. For the 1,500 IOPC reviews, the rate increased to 40%. The Cumbria constabulary was the least performing unit, with 87% of their evaluated internal probes being flagged as flawed by the IOPC.

Internal Investigations and Their Flaws

The prevalent issues in today’s complaint system center on police departments frequently resolving their misconduct cases. Critics claim this allows police to act as their judge and jury, leading to biased, subpar inquiries. With departments investigating their officers, chances for prejudice escalate, enabling potentially harmful officers to dodge responsibility.

Despite the IOPC’s involvement bringing a degree of control, the high frequency of overturned probes questions the primary handling of grievances. For instance, in 2022, the IOPC reversed 123 of the Metropolitan Police’s internal inquiries alone, equating to 41% of all Metropolitan cases assessed by the IOPC, highlighting a need for a systemic overhaul.

In 2020, the government granted the power for those who lodged complaints to request a reassessment of their case’s handling. The local police and crime commissioner or the IOPC could perform this analysis, particularly for more grave instances. This strategy aimed to add another layer of supervision to ensure complaints got the fair treatment they deserved.

However, the effectiveness of this right remains ambiguous. Even though it brought about the reversal of many defective probes, it also exposed the scope of the problem.

The Human Cost of Failed Complaints

The failure to adequately address police complaints has far-reaching implications, particularly for victims of police misconduct. When complaints are mishandled, victims feel that justice is unattainable, leading to a breakdown in trust between the public and the police. This erosion of trust can have severe consequences for community safety and cooperation.

Furthermore, the lack of accountability allows dangerous officers to continue their misconduct, posing a threat to both the public and their colleagues. Without proper intervention, these officers can perpetuate a culture of impunity within the force, making it even harder to root out misconduct and restore integrity.

Calls for Reform

The high rate of complaint failures has sparked calls for significant reform in how police complaints are handled. Campaigners argue that independent oversight is crucial to ensure impartiality and transparency. This includes shifting the responsibility for investigating serious complaints away from the police forces themselves and towards independent bodies like the IOPC.

Reform advocates also highlight the need for better training and resources for those involved in handling complaints. Ensuring that investigators are well-equipped to conduct thorough and unbiased investigations is essential for restoring public confidence in the system.

Independent oversight bodies like the IOPC play a pivotal role in holding police forces accountable. Their ability to review and overturn flawed investigations provides a necessary check on internal police processes. However, for independent oversight to be truly effective, these bodies must be adequately funded and empowered to carry out their duties.

Strengthening the capacity and authority of the IOPC and similar organizations can help ensure that complaints are handled fairly and that officers who engage in misconduct are held accountable. This will require ongoing support from both the government and the public to prioritize police accountability.

For those considering legal action, understanding the process of filing police complaint claims and suing the police for compensation is crucial. Victims should be aware of their rights and the resources available to support them. Experienced solicitors specializing in actions against the police can provide the expertise needed to navigate these challenges effectively.

The issue of police complaint failures is complex and multifaceted, requiring a concerted effort from all stakeholders to address. Moving forward, it is essential to prioritize independent oversight, legal recourse for victims, and transparency in complaint handling. These measures can help restore public confidence in the police and ensure that officers who engage in misconduct are held accountable.