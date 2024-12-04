We hope you had a wonderful holiday with friends and family. Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, and we can’t wait to raise crucial funds for our shelter animals! Make sure to follow us throughout the day on BMOREHUMANE socials to read about our animals and ways you can help support.

Now we are introducing our adorable Pets of the Week: Indie & Jinx!

Jinx: Is a two-year-old purr machine who loves snuggles and attention. Curious, friendly, and always up for pets—do you have room in your heart for a big guy like him?

Is a two-year-old purr machine who loves snuggles and attention. Curious, friendly, and always up for pets—do you have room in your heart for a big guy like him? Indie: A beautiful one-year-old, active girl who loves food, toys, and fun! If you’ve got treats, she’s your best friend.

We’ve included graphics for you to easily share with your network! One share makes a huge difference and we are very appreciative.

Upcoming Events at [email protected] .

Wags & Whiskers Drive: Help us brighten the holidays for shelter pets by hosting a donation box. Contact [email protected] or call 410-833-8848 ext. 212 to get started!

Thank you for supporting our mission to find loving homes for every pet!