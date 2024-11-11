Pets of the Week

We hope you’re having a great morning so far. This week, we’re excited to introduce our featured pets who are looking for their forever homes.

Spirit – A lovable six-year-old Boxer pup bursting with energy!

Boxxy – An adorable nine-month-old rabbit with a charming personality!

Help us find Spirit and Boxxy’s furever families. Every share helps us get them one step closer to finding their homes. We’ve included premade graphics for you to use. Let’s make it happen!

Pets for Patriots: Today, on Veterans Day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have served. At the Baltimore Humane Society, we’re proud to give back through our Pets for Patriots adoption program, which waives adoption fees for veterans every day of the year. It’s a small token of appreciation for those who have given so much. If you or a veteran you know would like to learn more, please visit our website for details: Pets for Patriots Program.

I wish you a wonderful week ahead filled with kindness and compassion.