Pets of the Week!

This week, we’re shining the spotlight on two lovable friends who can’t wait to meet their future family!

Missy: A gentle 4-year-old beauty who loves naps, sunshine, and would love a quiet home where she can relax and shine.

Chandler: At 7 years young, Chandler is playful, affectionate, and ready to be your loyal best friend.

We’ve included graphics on this email to help you easily share their adoption spotlights! We appreciate your support in helping them find loving homes.

Adoption Fees Waived All Month

Thanks to the Maryland 3000 and Clear the Shelters adoption initiative, all dog and cat adoption fees are waived through the end of the month. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now’s the time!

Meet Us This Sunday at The Avenue at White Marsh!

Join us at The Avenue at White Marsh this Sunday, August 17 from 12–4PM to meet our adorable adoptable cats & dogs.

8139 Honeygo Blvd C, Nottingham, MD 21236

(Between Bandito’s & Bar Louie, on the turf in the main plaza)

Don’t Miss DogFest – Early Bird Tickets Available Now!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, September 13th and join us for DogFest, presented by Best Friends Fur Ever. This is our biggest event of the year—a day packed with games, vendors, food trucks, contests, music, and of course, lots of adorable animals. Grab your tickets early and be part of the fun. All in support of our shelter animals right here at BHS!

Get Tickets Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ dogfest-2025-tickets- 1537735390949?aff= oddtdtcreator

Thank you for your support each week. It means the world to us & the animals!