Bingo (courtesy photo)

Pets of the Week!

Press Release

Summer has officially begun, and what better way to celebrate than by helping two adorable pets find their forever homes?

🐶 Kea is a playful and loving 3-year-old pup with a shiny black coat and a soft heart. She adores other dogs, loves her toys, and once she warms up, her sweet and silly personality will steal your heart.

Kea (courtesy photo)

🐹 Bingo is a 1-year-old female gerbil who’s curious, comical, and totally captivating. She loves digging, burrowing, and snacking on sunflower seeds—perfect for anyone seeking a quieter companion.

🎉 Their adoption fees are waived this week—let’s help find them the loving homes they deserve!

We’ve included graphics below to make sharing on social media or your favorite communication platforms a breeze. We appreciate your help each week getting the word out about our animals. 

Adoption Hours:

Mon: 12 PM – 4 PM
Tues–Sun: 12 PM – 5 PM

Important Info & Events: 

🌿 Reminder: Preneed Pet Cemetery Sale (June Only!)

Secure peace of mind and help our animals by saving 20% on future burial costs for beloved family pets. This sale lasts for the month of June.

📞 410-833-8848 ext. 219 to speak to Veronica
✉️ [email protected]

Thank you for being part of our lifesaving mission!

