Today is Memorial Day, a time to reflect and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and freedom. Today we will be open from 12PM – 4PM.

Now, let’s meet our adorable Pets of the Week. Their adoption fees are waived for this week.

Tiara

This sweet, tiny 8-year-old pup is looking for a calm and loving home. She’s gentle, affectionate, and ready to be your little shadow.

Violet

Violet is a 2-year-old bunny with the cutest face and softest fur. She’s curious, cuddly, and hoping to hop into your heart!

Upcoming Events-

Last Week to Get Tickets – Pickleball for Paws!

Join us this Sunday, 10AM – 12PM at Bounce Pickleball in Pikesville for a morning of fun, friendly games, and help support our animals at the shelter!

Today is the last day to take advantage of our Memorial Day $50 ticket sale – don’t miss out!

Tickets & Auction: PAWS1601.givesmart.com

Pet Bereavement Support Group

Our next meeting is virtual via Google Meet on Tuesday, June 3 at 7PM. Everyone is welcome to join us in a safe space to share and heal. RSVP to [email protected] .

Thank you for your support each week!