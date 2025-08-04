We hope you had a great weekend like we did! We’re celebrating a huge win—all 14 animals we took to the MEGA Adoption Event this past weekend were adopted!

Now, let’s keep the adoptions rolling with our featured Pets of the Week:

Tink is a one-year-old petite pup with a gentle soul and lots of love to give. She’s a little shy at first but warms up quickly—and she’s made some doggy friends here too!

Rosebud is a sweet 17-year-old senior kitty who loves headbutts, lap time, and brushing sessions. She’s calm, affectionate, and still has pep in her step!

Adoption fees are waived all month long for cats and dogs as part of Maryland 3000 and Clear the Shelters adoption iniative—now’s the perfect time for those looking to adopt!

DogFest Early Bird tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 12 PM!

Join us on Saturday, September 13th for our biggest, furriest event of the year! DogFest, presented by Best Friends Fur Ever, is a family-friendly day filled with games, vendors, food trucks, contests, music, and of course—lots of adorable animals. It’s a celebration of our adoptable pets, people, and the community that supports them. Get your tickets early and come be part of the fun!

Monthly Pet Bereavement Support Group– Tomorrow at 7PM is our monthly pet loss support group via Google Meet. Anyone is welcome to attend. RSVP at [email protected] .

Thanks for being a part of our life-saving work—we couldn’t do it without you!