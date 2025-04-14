We hope you had a great weekend! Two of our adorable animals got adopted at the Floor & Decor adoption event this weekend. Cinda the pup and Pepsi the kitty. We are so happy for them! We are pretty full and could REALLY use your help sharing the word about our adoptable animals. Now, we introduce our Pets of the Week, Bruce & Melanite, whose adoption fees have been waived for this week!

Melanite

This sweetheart is a little shy at first, but with some gentle words and soft pets, she’ll warm up and show you her loving side. Melanite is hoping for a calm, patient home where she can truly shine.

Bruce

Bruce is full of life and makes the silliest sounds! He loves meeting new people, walks great on a leash, and is happiest when he’s right by your side—hello, velcro dog! He’s playful, loving, and always down for a snooze.

Easter Hours

We’re OPEN Easter Sunday from 12 PM – 4 PM—stop by and meet your future best friend!

Upcoming Events:

Turtle to the Rescue Dog Adoption Event

Saturday, April 19 | 12 PM – 3 PM at Green Turtle Restaurant in Owings Mills.

Join us for an afternoon with our adoptable dogs!

Event Details

Paws in the Park presented by 100.7 the Bay!

Saturday, April 26 | 10 AM – 2 PM at Oregon Ridge Park!

A paw-some outdoor event featuring adoptable animals, family fun, contests, food trucks, and more! Come enjoy the day and help animals in need.

Event Details

Thank you for your support each week!

– Your Friends at Baltimore Humane Society