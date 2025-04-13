Passion Week begins today (Palm Sunday). Many know the significant events of the week, such as the triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and the last supper, the agony of Gethsemane, the crucifixion, and the resurrection of Jesus at the end of the week. But what about the events in the middle? Often, those go unnoticed, or people know of them but do not realize they occurred during Jesus’ final week.

According to Matthew, the first thing Jesus does upon His arrival in Jerusalem is visit the Temple. While there, He violently flips over chairs and tables and screams, “It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves” (Matthew 21:12-13).

His actions in the Temple will lead to His authority being questioned the following day (Matthew 21:23-27; Mark 11:27-33; Luke 20:1-8). Jesus has authority in the Temple (and everywhere else, for that matter) because He is God. The Temple, a church, and the believer are all called God’s house, His dwelling place (John 2:16; 1 Corinthians 3:16-17, 6:19; 1 Timothy 3:15).

Imagine coming home one day and finding that other people had moved into your house and taken things over. The Temple of Jerusalem, every church, and every individual Christian are meant to be a house of prayer, worship, and praise while teaching the truth of the Word of God. Jesus, the Son of God, came home on Palm Sunday and found His house taken over by moneychangers and street vendors selling animals to sacrifice.

Hebrews 10:30-31 was true for Israel in Jesus’ day and for Christians today: “For we know him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto me, I will recompense, saith the Lord. And again, The Lord shall judge his people. It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”

Israel’s rejection of their Messiah is the reason for the cursing of the fig tree on Monday of Passion Week (Matthew 21:18-20; Mark 11:12-14, 20-21). Throughout the entire Scripture, the fig tree represents Israel. The Jews still reject Jesus as the Messiah, but the day will come when their eyes open and they see Him for Who He is.

Jesus prophesies the opening of their eyes during the Olivet Discourse, which also occurs during Passion Week. The Olivet Discourse is Jesus’ most specific outline of future events, including the rapture, the Tribulation Period, the Antichrist, and the Second Coming (Matthew 24:3-51; Mark 13:1-37; Luke 21:7-36).

As His custom, Jesus often taught through parables. He used several parables throughout the week, including the teaching of the widow’s mite and the ten virgins. His famous quote about rendering to Caesar, that which is Caesar’s, and to God, which is God’s, occurs during the week of His crucifixion (Matthew 22:15-22; Mark 12:13-17; Luke 20:20-26).

Then, there is the betrayal of Christ by Judas and his plot with the Jews to have Jesus arrested and executed.

What a week it was! It started with the King of Kings riding into Jerusalem through the sheep gate, which was used to bring sacrificial lambs into the city. We witness God’s anger as He curses the fig tree and whips the moneychangers from the Temple. The people sit in amazement as He tells of future events, most of which we are still anticipating their fulfillment. People’s hearts search for the deep meaning of His story of a poverty-stricken widow’s generosity. He changed people’s thinking by using coinage to show us how to be good citizens and faithful church members. He uses a story of ten virgins and their oil lamps to cause people to reconsider how prepared they are for God to work in their lives. Then we see how evil a good person can be, as one of His closest followers succumbs to greed and betrays Him.

Lastly, we see God’s love and redeeming power as the Lamb of God, after coming through the seep gate several days before, is offered on a cross for the world’s sins. Then, on Sunday, He is not there; He is risen.

Glory to God in the Highest, and on earth, peace, good will toward men.