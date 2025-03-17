This weekend we had eight animals find their lucky, loving homes! As we roll into St. Patrick’s Day, we have some extra special pets hoping to strike gold with a family. Meet our Pets of the Week, who will bring endless cheer to their future people.

Parsa– A 6-year-old cutie who has been with us since October. She’s looking for a relaxing home where her sweet personality can shine!

Bluey– A 1-year-old gerbil who is active and so spunky.

Please share to help them find their pot of gold—a loving home. We’ve included graphics for you to use.

Events:

We’re gearing up for our annual Black Tie & Tails Gala, presented by Best Friends Fur Ever, which is happening this Friday! While we sold out on tickets, our auction has over 100 fabulous items to bid on. The auction will go until the event evening, Friday, 3/21, at 9:30 PM. Check out the auction: https://btt25.givesmart.com/

Spring Cemetery Cleanup Days– Volunteers are needed for our cemetery cleanup days at our Baltimore Humane Society Memorial Park!

Dates: Wednesday, March 19 & Wednesday, April 9

Time: 11 AM – 3 PM (Join for 2 or 4 hours!)

Help with small projects like cleaning headstones, clearing debris, and more! Email [email protected] to sign up.

Thank you for your support and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!