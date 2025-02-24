Pets of the Week!

This week, we’re featuring two adorable adoptables who are ready to bring joy to their future families—meet Spike and Cheese!

Spike – This handsome pup is full of love and fun! He enjoys going on walks, playing fetch, and snuggling up for belly rubs. Spike is looking for a home where he can be active and get all the affection he deserves!

Cheese – Cheese, our sweet guinea pig, is a gentle little guy who enjoys munching on fresh veggies and snuggling in cozy bedding. He’d love a family that will give him plenty of love and tasty treats!

Help us find forever homes for these pets by sharing their adoption spotlights. Graphics are included for your use.

Upcoming Events:

Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam-

Black Tie & Tails is just a little over three weeks away! Join us with your well-behaved dog on Friday, March 21 from 6:30PM to 10:30 PM at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley for our annual gala event. There will be a seated dinner by Rouge Fine Catering, dancing, and a live & silent auction. Your support directly benefits the animals at BHS! Purchase your tickets here: BTT25.givesmart.com

Calling all kitty lovers! The Crab and Mallet Cat Club’s All Breed Cat Show & Adoption Event on Saturday & Sunday, March 8 & 9, from 9 AM to 4:30 PM at the Maryland State Fairgrounds (2200 York Road, Timonium, MD). Looking to add a furry friend to your family? We’ll have adorable, adoptable cats on-site, ready to meet you and find their forever homes.

We hope you have an awesome week! We are very appreciative of your support.