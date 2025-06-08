Multistate Salmonella Outbreak Prompts Recall of 1.7 Million Eggs

A Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs has sickened 79 people across seven states, with 21 people hospitalized. No deaths have been reported according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which launched an investigation along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and public health officials in several states.

More than 1.7 million organic and cage-free brown eggs sold to retailers in Arizona, California, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming were recalled by the August Egg Company on June 6 due to the potential for contamination.

Recalled brown cage-free eggs and brown certified organic eggs, with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 4, 2025, were distributed in California and Nevada to retail locations including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs. The eggs were also distributed to Walmart locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 19, 2025, according to a CDC food safety alert.

Consumers should not eat recalled eggs and should wash surfaces or items that may have touched the contaminated eggs with hot soapy water or place them in the dishwasher, according to the CDC.

Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, with symptoms starting 6 hours to 6 days after eating contaminated food, according to a CDC food safety alert. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. Children younger than age 5 and older adults and those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.