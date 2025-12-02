Marylanders Name 3 Towns They Believe Deserve Their Own Hallmark Christmas Movie

Survey of 3,021 asking which real-life towns they believe are worthy of their own Hallmark Christmas movie.

Some towns in America don’t just celebrate Christmas – they look like they were built for a Hallmark movie. Think snow-dusted main streets where every lamp post is wrapped in garland, independently owned bakeries glowing with warm light, and town squares that somehow always have the “perfect tree.” These are the places where it feels entirely plausible that a big-city architect might fall for a local bookstore owner, or that the annual tree-lighting ceremony could magically fix everything.

Travel company Exoticca surveyed 3,021 respondents, asking which real-life towns they believe most deserve to be the setting of a Hallmark Christmas movie. The top choices spanned snowy mountain villages, Victorian seaside gems, and festive small towns that already feel like ready-made sets.

Maryland’s top 3 choices were:

#1 St. Michaels

St. Michaels lights up the Chesapeake Bay with twinkling decorations and festive cheer. Picture historic brick streets lined with cozy shops along Talbot Street, holiday markets overflowing with treats, and waterfront strolls under glowing lampposts.

#2 Annapolis

Annapolis blends historic elegance with festive cheer. Twinkling lights along Maryland Avenue, cozy cafés, and waterfront views create endless opportunities for romance. Picture meeting someone while browsing a holiday market or sharing cocoa after a chilly evening sail—the town’s charm makes every holiday encounter feel cinematic.

#3 Berlin

Berlin offers a cozy, historic small-town backdrop perfect for Christmas stories. Festive decorations line the streets, local shops overflow with handmade gifts, and community events bring people together in heart-warming ways along Main Street. A stroll downtown or a surprise encounter at a holiday festival could spark romance, making Berlin a picture-perfect holiday setting.

Some of the other top choices around the country were:

Blue Ridge, Georgia

Blue Ridge’s mountain charm makes it perfect for a festive winter tale. Snowy peaks, rustic lodges, and streets strung with twinkling lights create an intimate, heartwarming setting. Picture romantic hikes ending with cocoa by a roaring fire, local craft fairs sparking unexpected connections, or a holiday train ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway where two hearts meet amid misty, snow-dusted mountains. Blue Ridge is scenic, cozy, and made for holiday magic.

Frankenmuth, Michigan

Frankenmuth, often called “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” is a true holiday fairy tale. Imagine gingerbread-style buildings, streets lined with twinkling lights along Main Street, and horse-drawn sleigh rides past festive shops. A holiday festival, a cocoa-fueled date, or a serendipitous encounter in a local bakery could easily become the heart of a festive romance. Frankenmuth’s Bavarian charm makes every Christmas story feel cinematic.

St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city, is a Christmas dream wrapped in Spanish colonial charm. Streets lined with twinkling lights and centuries-old buildings make every corner feel cinematic. Imagine candlelit tours through historic homes, festive markets brimming with handmade gifts, and carriage rides along St. George Street where a soft coastal breeze sets the scene for romance. With a blend of history, charm, and sunshine, St. Augustine feels like a timeless holiday postcard.

Cape May, New Jersey

Cape May’s pastel Victorian homes, tree-lined streets, and twinkling lights make it feel like a real-life holiday postcard. Picture horse-drawn carriage rides along Washington Street Mall, local shops brimming with festive gifts, and cozy cafés where sparks fly over steaming cocoa. Strolling along the quiet, lantern-lit streets or watching a holiday performance in a historic theater could easily ignite a heartwarming romance. Cape May’s blend of seaside charm and small-town elegance makes it a classic Hallmark setting.

Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth transforms into a Bavarian-style winter village during the holidays. Twinkling lights line cobblestone streets, and horse-drawn carriage or sleigh rides (when snow allows) clip-clop past alpine-style shops while local cafés invite intimate moments over cocoa. Picture discovering the Christkindlmarkt or winter festival downtown, laughing during a playful snowball fight, or strolling past glowing storefronts—the town’s alpine architecture, festive energy, and cinematic charm make it perfect for a storybook Christmas romance.

Bar Harbor, Maine

Bar Harbor’s rugged coastline and festive small-town streets make it a story-book Christmas escape. Twinkling lights along Main Street, cozy cafés serving hot cider, and scenic walks by the harbor and lighthouse create endless opportunities for heart-warming encounters. Bar Harbor blends natural beauty with intimate holiday charm, making love – and cocoa – feel inevitable.

Lake Placid, New York

Lake Placid’s Olympic heritage, snow-capped peaks, and charming main streets set the stage for classic winter romance. Picture ice skating on the Mirror Lake frozen surface, hot cocoa by roaring fireplaces, and twinkling lights reflecting off snow-dusted streets. The town’s alpine beauty, combined with cozy inns and festive energy, makes Lake Placid a quintessential setting for a heartwarming holiday tale.

Estes Park, Colorado

Nestled at the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park is the perfect mix of alpine charm and small-town festivity. Imagine snow-dusted streets lined with twinkling lights, cozy lodges filled with roaring fireplaces, and the scent of fresh pine mingling with cocoa from local cafés. Horse-drawn carriage rides along Elkhorn Avenue, boutique shopping, and chance encounters during the town’s holiday festival make Estes Park a setting where romance feels inevitable – and every snowfall perfectly timed.

“There’s something uniquely comforting about these small towns, especially during the holidays. They offer the kind of warmth, charm, and community spirit people associate with classic Christmas movies,” says Juanjo Duran, the CMO of Exoticca.