Baltimore Humane Society- Pets of the week

It’s the most wonderful time of the week! We have two cuties featured for our Pets of the Week.

Spike– a 9-year-old Husky with the BEST fluffy tail and personality. He will surely win your heart over!

Espresso– This little 1-year-old girl is FUN! She will surely keep you on your toes with all of her sass and playfulness.

Their adoption fees are waived for this week!

Upcoming Events & Other Info-

Giving Tuesday- Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday! We are looking forward to the day as we raise critical funds for our animals in need. We are going to be doing a fun Crate Escape Challenge with our Board President (Andrew Levine) and Board Treasurer (David Krajewski)! Stay tuned to learn more about this fun challenge on our @bmorehumane social media tomorrow.

Pet Photos with Santa

Join us at Petco Owings Mills THIS Saturday, December 6 from 11 AM–3 PM for festive holiday pet photos! Capture a special moment while supporting the animals at BHS. It is only $10 with 100% of the proceeds going to our shelter.

Wags & Whiskers Wish List Drive

We’re placing donation boxes around the community this holiday season to support pets in need. Check out current host locations on our site to donate to here: https://bmorehumane.org/event/ wags-whiskers-annual-wish- list-drive/

Pet Loss Bereavement Group

The Baltimore Humane Society Memorial Park hosts a free, monthly virtual bereavement group for anyone coping with the loss or serious illness of a pet. Next meeting: Tomorrow, December 2, 7–9 PM (virtual). To RSVP, call 410-833-8848 ext. 219 or email petlossconnect@ bmorehumane.org for login details.

Thank you for your support!