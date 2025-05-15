Letter to the Editor: Stop the Preakness

To the Editor:

While some in Maryland are happily anticipating this year’s Preakness, others in Maryland are mourning the deaths of the 11 horses that have been killed at Laurel Park this year alone.

Many other horses have died across the country this year, and all the years before. As a matter of fact, horse racing is an industry, not a sport, and a ruthless one at that. Those of us who bother to open our eyes to the abuse and killing that is at the very heart of horse racing speak out on behalf of the horses who deserve a voice.

Therefore, I am hoping you will publish the names of the 11 horses killed in our backyard thus far this year and acknowledge that many Marylanders will be protesting the Preakness at Pimlico on Saturday, May 17th, from 1 – 3:30 pm because we are their voices. In the future, once horse racing is laid to rest and the horses will be out in fields and pastures, where they belong.

Trophy Boy, Jan 14, Laurel S (two years old; in training for his first race)

Luv Ya Bye Bye, Jan 17, Laurel R (five years old)

Collier’s Time, Feb 8, Laurel T (four years old)

One Man Team, Feb 15, Laurel T (two years old)

Quality Weekend, Feb 20, Laurel S (five years old)

Baby Lady, Feb 23, Laurel T (three years old)

Chinny Tin Tin, Mar 12, Laurel T (four years old)

Camulus, Mar 23, Laurel R (four years old)

Mr. Antonelli, Mar 23, Laurel R (same day as above; five years old)

Jasiel, Apr 6, Laurel R (four years old)

Beachfront Breeze, Apr 27, Laurel R (three years old)

Ronda Cooperstein

Baltimore