Lemmus Spinus, God – or whatever you believe – bless their souls

Inspired by President Trump’s single-handled renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America – instead of the Gulf of Trump which was no doubt given serious consideration – I have my own rebranding that I would like to announce.

Henceforth, I – an ordinary citizen of these United States – am replacing the traditional elephant mascot of the Republican Party with the Lemmus Spinus or, in English, the Spineless Lemming, a small rodent, lacking courage or convictions, with an undeserved reputation for committing mass suicide.

Elephants are known for their memory. Republicans in Congress and elsewhere, on the other hand, apparently have no memory of the history of authoritarian rule or of the lies and other illegal and otherwise reprehensible behavior of their party leader. “Ethics, morality, and the rule of law be damned. Full speed ahead with whatever the idiot narcissist in the Oval Office wants to do.” Clearly, the elephant is far too noble a being to be associated with the mindless drivel that is all Republicans in Congress have left to show for themselves.

The Lemming, by comparison, makes much more sense as a symbol for a party that has lost its way and would take the rest of us down with it. At least now, with a more appropriate mascot, when you hear a Republican tell you he or she doesn’t care a rat’s ass about the Constitution, it will all make more sense.