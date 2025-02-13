3 Maryland Coffee Shops Voted Among the Best in the Country for Remote Work.

Long before the pandemic redefined the workplace, major business deals were already happening far from the traditional boardroom. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp’s Jan Koum famously discussed their $19 billion acquisition at Koum’s favorite coffee shop in Los Altos. And Michael Jordan, initially set on Adidas, was swayed to sign with Nike—one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in history—after a pitch delivered during a casual tennis match.

Today, coffee shops have emerged as popular hubs for both remote work and conducting business in general. Digital nomads, freelancers, and remote employees use these spaces as productive alternatives to their homes, while executives gather there to negotiate, strategize, and seal major agreements. MarketBeat.com, a leading financial media company, surveyed 3,013 business executives and remote workers to identify the best coffee shops in the country for working away from the office.

The top 10 coffee shops for doing business and remote work nationwide are as follows:

#1. Bad Bunnies Coffee, Charleston (South Carolina).

Bad Bunnies Coffee is a cozy café known for its locally roasted coffee, freshly baked treats, and warm, welcoming atmosphere. Open Monday through Saturday, it’s not only a favorite for its expertly crafted drinks but also a great spot for remote work. With its artistic decor, friendly staff, reliable Wi-Fi, and plenty of comfortable seating, Bad Bunnies offers the perfect environment to stay productive while enjoying a break from home or the office.

#2. 787 Coffee, NYC (New York).

787 Coffee, with multiple locations across New York City, is a vibrant café celebrated for its single-origin Puerto Rican coffee and unique specialty drinks like the Horchata Latte and Coquito Latte. Open daily, it’s a favorite among locals and visitors alike for its farm-to-cup experience and cozy, welcoming atmosphere. Many locations are perfect for remote work, offering reliable Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and even free co-working spaces, known as “Work It” spaces, for patrons enjoying coffee on-site. With friendly baristas and an inspiring environment, 787 Coffee makes it easy to stay productive while savoring exceptional coffee.

#3. Big Island Coffee Roasters, Hilo (Hawaii).

Big Island Coffee Roasters is a charming café and roastery renowned for its award-winning, 100% Hawaiian coffees. Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., it offers a variety of handcrafted drinks, including pour-over coffees, lattes, cold brews, and unique options like Māmaki tea on draft. With its inviting atmosphere, friendly staff, and the opportunity to witness the coffee roasting process, it’s a favorite for both coffee enthusiasts and remote workers. Offering reliable Wi-Fi and ample seating, Big Island Coffee Roasters provides the perfect environment to stay productive while enjoying exceptional coffee.

#4. Mercantile & Mash, North Charleston (South Carolina).

Mercantile & Mash in Charleston’s historic Cigar Factory is a gourmet food emporium offering house-made items, local products, and freshly brewed coffee. With spacious seating, reliable Wi-Fi, and a welcoming atmosphere, Mercantile & Mash is an excellent spot for remote work, casual dining, or simply enjoying a relaxing break. Whether you’re indulging in a handcrafted latte or a gourmet treat, it’s a place that blends productivity with culinary delight.

#5. Talk Kaimuki, Honolulu (Hawaii).

Talk Kaimuk is a versatile café that transforms from a coffee haven during the day to a vibrant cocktail spot on select evenings. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and until around midnight Thursday through Saturday, it’s a favorite for its specialty drinks, alongside delicious pastries like scones and almond croissants. With spacious seating, reliable Wi-Fi, and a laid-back atmosphere, Talk Kaimuki is an ideal spot for remote work during the day and a lively social hub at night.

#6. DI Coffee Bar, Tampa (Florida).

DI Coffee Bar is a charming café offering specialty coffee drinks made with Panther Coffee beans, along with a variety of breakfast and lunch options like avocado toast and Cuban sandwiches. Open daily with extended evening hours on Friday and Saturday, it’s a favorite among locals and visitors for its relaxed ambiance and friendly service. With spacious seating, reliable Wi-Fi, and a cozy atmosphere, DI Coffee Bar is an excellent spot for remote work, casual meetings, or simply unwinding with freshly brewed coffee or a glass of wine.

#7. All People Coffee & Beverage Hall, Nashville (Tennessee).

All People Coffee & Beverage Hall is a welcoming space offering specialty coffee and light bites. Open daily from 7 a.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. on weekends, it’s a favorite for its diverse beverage options and relaxed, community-oriented vibe. With spacious seating, reliable Wi-Fi, and a cozy atmosphere, All People Coffee is perfect for remote work, casual meetings, or simply enjoying a laid-back moment with friends.

#8. Novela Cafe Social, Miami (Florida).

Novela Cafe Social is a lively café known for its specialty coffee, delicious menu, and welcoming atmosphere. Open daily, it’s a favorite for its diverse offerings, including the popular Novela Breakfast, avocado toast, and French toast. With spacious seating, reliable Wi-Fi, and a relaxed vibe, Novela Cafe Social is the perfect spot for remote work, casual meetings, or simply enjoying a leisurely brunch.

#9. HiCO Kailua-Kona, Kailua-Kona (Hawaii).

HiCO Hawaiian Coffee is a vibrant café celebrated for its 100% Hawaiian-grown coffee, specialty drinks like the Ube Latte and Haupia Latte, and delicious local eats, including musubi. Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., it’s a favorite for its laid-back vibe and scenic indoor and outdoor seating surrounded by lush greenery. With reliable Wi-Fi and a welcoming atmosphere, HiCO is the perfect spot for remote work, casual meetings, or simply savoring exceptional Hawaiian coffee.

#10. Dark Horse Coffee Co, Anchorage (Alaska).

Dark Horse Coffee Co is a cozy café known for its specialty brews made with Heritage Coffee and a selection of light breakfast options. Open Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., it’s a favorite for its warm, inviting atmosphere and friendly service. With its quiet ambiance, reliable high-speed Wi-Fi, and a mix of indoor and outdoor seating options, Dark Horse Coffee Co. is perfect for remote work. Whether you’re diving into a project or hosting a casual meeting, people love the café’s comfortable seating, ample outlets, and expertly brewed coffee which create an environment that boosts productivity while keeping you energized.

3 coffee shops in Maryland emerged among the best in the country for remote work:

#42. Frederick Coffee Co & Cafe (Frederick)

Frederick Coffee Co. & Café in Frederick, Maryland, has been a beloved neighborhood coffee shop since 1991. It offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options, including breakfast sandwiches, paninis, wraps, salads, and an array of pastries. With comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, free Wi-Fi, and a casual atmosphere, it’s an ideal spot for remote work, casual meetings, or simply enjoying a quality coffee experience. Live music and events further enhance the welcoming environment.

#55. Good Neighbor (Baltimore)

Good Neighbor in Baltimore, Maryland, is a unique establishment that combines a café, design shop, and guesthouse, all inspired by the concept of stepping into a loved one’s home. It’s a favorite for specialty coffee, pastries, and a curated selection of home goods. With comfortable seating, reliable Wi-Fi, and a welcoming atmosphere, Good Neighbor is perfect for remote work, casual meetings, or enjoying a quality coffee experience.

#112. Brown Mustache Coffee (Annapolis)

Brown Mustache Coffee in Annapolis, Maryland, is a charming and cozy café known for its high-quality coffee and relaxed atmosphere. It serves a variety of specialty coffee drinks, including espresso, lattes, and cold brews, along with freshly baked pastries and light bites. The café is appreciated for its welcoming, community-focused vibe, with comfortable seating that makes it a perfect place for remote work, casual meetings, or simply enjoying a great cup of coffee. With reliable Wi-Fi, friendly staff, and a cozy environment, Brown Mustache Coffee provides the ideal setting for both productivity and relaxation.

“The way we work has evolved, and coffee shops have become the modern boardroom for professionals looking to collaborate, negotiate, and get deals done,” says Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat.com. “Our survey highlights the best spots where business meets caffeine, offering executives and entrepreneurs the ideal setting to be productive while enjoying a great cup of coffee.”