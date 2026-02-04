Hoyer Statement on FY 2026 Appropriations Package

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Ranking Member of the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) Appropriations Subcommittee, released the following statement today after voting to pass the FY 2026 appropriations package to end the partial government shutdown:

“I voted yes on the bill to fund more than 75% of our government through the end of the fiscal year and the Department of Homeland Security for only ten days.

“The bill ensures two things. First, it prevents a shutdown of the Health and Human Services Department, the Treasury Department, the Department of Education, the State Department, the Department of Defense, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Transportation, and most other government services. Second, it does not provide any funding for the Department of Homeland Security beyond February 13.

“I will continue to vote against funding for the Department of Homeland Security until we adopt legislation to curb federal immigration agents’ unconstitutional, unlawful, and unaccountable conduct. We must stop the violence inflicted on Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and others. That means adopting strong, substantive reforms that ensure federal agents abide by the Constitution, the law, and the standards we set for local law enforcement.”