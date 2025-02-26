Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, Germantown Top List of Most Diverse Cities in America

With the U.S. needing to stamp out hatred after hate crimes rose significantly in major cities over the last years, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Most Diverse Cities in America, as well as expert commentary.

To determine the places in the U.S. with the most mixed demographics, WalletHub compared the profiles of more than 500 of the largest cities across five major diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious.

Most Diverse Cities in America

1. Gaithersburg, MD

2. Silver Spring, MD

3. Germantown, MD

4. Arlington, TX

5. Houston, TX

6. New York, NY

7. Charlotte, NC

8. Jersey City, NJ

9. Danbury, CT

10. Los Angeles, CA

Least Diverse Cities in America

492. Lebanon, NH

493. Derry, NH

494. Dover, NH

495. Bangor, ME

496. Anaconda, MT

497. Morgantown, WV

498. Brattleboro, VT

499. North Platte, NE

500. Keene, NH

501. Rochester, NH

Key Stats

Gresham, Oregon, has the highest income diversity, which is 2.2 times higher than in Hockessin, Delaware, the city with the lowest.

Germantown, Maryland, has the highest racial and ethnic diversity, which is four times higher than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the lowest.

Sparks, Nevada, has the highest industry diversity, which is 2.7 times higher than in Middlebury, Vermont, the city with the lowest.

South Valley, New Mexico, has the highest occupational diversity, which is 3.2 times higher than in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the city with the lowest.

“The most diverse cities demonstrate diversity in many dimensions – not just in race and gender but also everything from residents’ languages and birthplaces to their job types and household sizes. These cities blend together a multitude of different perspectives, helping people to better understand the world around them and become more empathetic. This exchange of ideas also tends to increase the economic success of diverse cities.”

“The most diverse cities overall are a trio of Maryland towns close to Washington, D.C.: Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, and Germantown. These Maryland cities have some of the most diversity when it comes to race, language and educational attainment. However, individual cities across the country stand out in different categories. For example, South Valley, NM, has the most occupational diversity, while St. Louis has the most religious diversity.”

– Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

Expert Commentary

What are the pros and cons of living and working in a diverse city?

“The advantages of living and working in a diverse city are the same advantages of being in any environment characterized by diversity. You are exposed to individuals with different lived experiences and perspectives, and that tends to broaden our own perspectives. That’s useful for personal growth, but it also has practical implications. For example, more diverse cities are more likely to have received (and responded to) input from people with movement disabilities, or people who use wheelchairs, and are more likely to have retrofitted older buildings to be accommodating. Newer public spaces are likely to be built with the principles of Universal Design (UD) in mind. This benefits everyone, and takes nothing away from those members of the population who don’t need such accommodations at a given time. The disadvantages of living and working in a diverse city are primarily driven by individuals who are uncomfortable with interacting with people who they perceive as different from them. Often this stems from lack of positive interaction with different groups, so living and working side-by-side with members of other groups can provide the solution to this problem. Once people get to know each other, they hopefully reflect on their shared humanity, and reduce the social barriers between them.”

Michallene G. McDaniel, PhD – Professor, University of North Georgia

“People working in diverse cities can learn about the talents and strengths of people from different ethnicities, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds. This type of exposure strengthens social skills, cultural sensitivity, and respect for others. Professionals that are trained in a diverse environment are equipped to meet the needs of a variety of clients. Unfortunately, segregation robs persons of the opportunity to interact with those from other backgrounds, promoting misinformation and stereotypes.”

Eva M Vivian, PharmD, MS, PhD – Professor, University of Wisconsin-Madison

What can local governments do to ensure health and wealth equity?

“Local governments can collect, analyze, and monitor data and develop evidenced-based plans for addressing the community assets and needs. Local governments can also meet with their constituents to determine their specific needs. Local governments also may wish to partner with public schools, financial institutions, and nonprofits to promote financial literacy and making healthy choices as well as work with the aged population regarding estate planning and related matters.”

Dr. Lori Latrice Martin – Associate Dean and Professor, Louisiana State University

“Increase resources in underserved areas (e.g., increase funding for schools in low-income communities, better housing). Low-income communities usually lack medical facilities, grocery stores with fresh produce, safe walking spaces, and well-resourced schools. Children who are forced to grow up under these conditions have difficulty obtaining a college education which would allow them to contribute to the economic growth of their city.”

Eva M Vivian, PharmD, MS, PhD – Professor, University of Wisconsin-Madison

What can local policymakers do to harness the diversity in their cities to spur innovation?

“They can be open to the ideas of people who have previously been left out of the conversation. We never know where the next brilliant innovation will come from, or what the background of the next great inventor will be. Remaining open to all input increases the likelihood of success. Encouraging participation in the process of innovation from all sectors of a community, and recognizing that all constituents have a stake in the success of a local economy, are traits of inclusive, forward-looking leaders.”

Michallene G. McDaniel, PhD – Professor, University of North Georgia

“Policymakers can support community-based organizations that support cultural traditions that are representative of their constituents.”

Dr. Lori Latrice Martin – Associate Dean and Professor, Louisiana State University