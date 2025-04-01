Federal Job Cuts: Three Differing Perspectives

Recently, my rideshare journey involved passenger-initiated conversations about current government job cuts.

As a rule, I try to offer an empathetic “good listener” posture when it comes to politics while on the rideshare platform.

My goal is to be an encourager no matter the circumstance.

Rider #1.

Pro-Active, Pre-Emptive Decision

“My head is spinning, and I just can’t stay focused. I’m in the dark right now about these federal cuts. Trying to be proactive and not overreact.”

This was the tense response the young person gave me when I said, “Good morning. How’s it going?”

Of course, that question is always a double-edged sword no matter who you’re talking to.

I’m typically up to the task.

“Are you directly impacted by the government downsizing?”

“Yeah. My agency is targeted. Crazy. I can’t believe it’s happening.”

I tried to provide a little consolation and noted, “I heard that a lot of the cuts will be made with probationary employees.”

“I’m a probationary employee.”

Dead silence.

“I’m sorry you’re going through this turmoil. I hope everything works out for you.”

“Thanks.”

No more words were exchanged during the remaining minutes of the ride. It wasn’t uncomfortable. I guess there was nothing more to say.

The ride ended at a recognizable brand commercial office building in the Washington, D.C. suburbs.

As the person was exiting my vehicle, one final comment.

“Well, just in case. A quasi-job interview.”

With my thumb up, I yelled, “Go for it! I wish you the best.”

I sat for a moment watching the individual walk away, dressed for another job opportunity, determined to rise above the earth-shaking realities.

Inspired.

Rider #2

This Too Shall Pass

“Peace, brother.”

The smiling man approached me, seemingly out of nowhere.

I thought I was the only person on the small state park beach near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, where I was taking a short break from driving.

While I was relaxing at the water’s edge, his voice pierced my calm solitude.

I turned, and before me stood a lanky remnant from the 1960s. His bright smile, long hair, and peace sign prompted me to smile and respond.

I raised my signature three fingers and said, “More Peace!”

His belly laugh was instantly disarming.

“That is so good, brother! It takes the peace sign to new heights. We need more peace. Yes!”

We both laughed out loud and enjoyed the moment.

“What are you meditating on, brother? You seemed to be in deep thought when I said hello.”

“Yeah, definitely. Just processing a lot of the heaviness and uncertainty in the air these days.”

“Brother, listen. This, too, shall pass. It’s already passing. Administrations change in Washington, the globe continues to turn, wars, disasters, humanitarian despair, the globe continues to turn, life, time, the spirit, all passing through the eternal thread, losses, wins, this earthy passage, you get it?”

“I understand what you’re saying. I try to comfort people the best way I know how. Hard stuff, you know?”

Then he pointed toward the water.

“See that wave rolling in?”

I looked out at the series of slow, rolling waves moving towards the brown sand shoreline.

“Which one?” I asked.

“That’s the point!”

He clapped his hands and pointed his arms toward the heavens.

“We choose the wave, moments, the circumstances we focus on. They are all passing through time. Passing. The key is to not become attached to them. This helps us see clearly through the process. Do you get it?”

“Neutrality?”

“Perhaps that may be the resolution. I would suggest a God’s view of these things. Above the chaos, above the fray, above the drama. A healthy perspective often results from a healthy detachment. Not denial. But rather a clear-minded stance for prayer, meditation, and ultimately, action. Positive solutions seldom result from an emotionally charged response.”

“I get it. Yes, I get it.”

“Peace, brother.”

He slipped away just as he arrived, with one slight difference.

The peace sign became an index finger pointing upward.

Ride #3

“Do or Die, Baby”

“What’s the big deal? This kind of shit happens every day in the real world. Big whiners.”

This guy was ready to roll on the topic of government job cuts.

I was tempted to discuss the idea of the “real world,” but I put my debate mindset aside for the ride and mostly listened.

“I spent my life in the private sector. You’re only as good as what you did for the company last week. In Maryland, you work At Will, which means they can terminate you anytime, for any reason. Period!”

“Yes. I know that reality quite well,” I responded.

“That’s right! If the Board of Directors or the company Owner decide to make a change, they do it. It doesn’t seem fair when they make cuts, especially if you’re the one getting fired, but if the company isn’t profitable, nobody has a job.”

He was quite animated as he loudly made his declarations, which seemed to be well-rehearsed.

He continued to make his case.

“Oh yeah, that’s right! No taxpayer money to throw at the business. Do or die, baby. Do or die!”

He left the car, continuing his non-stop self-conversation.

The air outside heard his words.

Disclaimer

I have tried to provide anonymity to all individuals portrayed in my writings while maintaining the story’s integrity. The names have been changed to protect the innocent. And, in some cases, the not-so-innocent. I have substituted the characteristics of individuals in my writings to further my attempt to maintain anonymity. Conversations and other details are based on my best recollection and notes. Although I have spent time driving with many celebrities and public figures over the years, I’ve intentionally omitted their names in my writings. I’ve also modified actual locales along with other details, such as when and where the rides occurred, to maintain my objective of rider privacy and anonymity.