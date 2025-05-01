Divine Appointments, Coincidence, or Just Random Circumstances?

An Attention-Getting “God Thing.”

“Good morning!”

I greeted my third ride of the day. A woman was leaving a local hospital and heading to a local shelter.

“Hello.” She softly responded once she settled into the backseat.

This is a common occurrence in the world of ridesharing. Hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, shelters.

On and on, day in and day out.

However, this ride was a notable stand-out as it kicked off a chain of unexpected events. We pulled up to a stoplight, and we were quickly approached by a young “Squeegee Person” holding a spray bottle and windshield squeegee tool.

Typically, I decline their windshield cleaning and simply hand these guys some money because I respect their hustle.

“Here you go.” I handed him $5. “I appreciate your drive and hustle.” He grabbed the money and said, “God bless you, man. Appreciate you.”

I then heard the person to my right in his van hitting his horn. I rolled down my window.

“Hey! God is going to bless your sock off!” He yelled from his vehicle. He then jumped out and handed me a book. “I wrote this book. Enjoy!”

He ran quickly back to his van, the light changed, and we both moved onward into our day. The book was a spiritual inspirational work about how God changed his life.

“That was amazing. Wow! I was blessed by all that just happened.”

My rider was excited and came to life inspired by what transpired. “That was a ‘God Thing!” she said.

“Yeah, I call it a perfectly orchestrated divine appointment. Meant to be,” I responded. “So cool.” I could see her smiling in the rear-view mirror.

We pulled up at her destination. She thanked me, and I asked if I could pray for her. She said yes.I closed the rideshare app, and we prayed. She appeared to depart with a lighter spirit. I then proceeded to my next ride.

Not surprisingly, a church that also provides laundry service to people in the community. Two young people approached my car with a toddler and four bags of clean laundry. I hopped out and helped them load the trunk. Once they got settled in the back, we headed to their drop-off location.

One of the riders was listening to a Christian evangelist on her phone.

Every few minutes, the cabin of the car was filled with a shout of “Praise God! Amen!” The young lady was openly inspired by what she was listening to. Their apartment was only three miles from the church. We unloaded the trunk, and they joyfully disappeared into their dwelling.

I drove away, and in less than half a mile, I received another ride request. A pick-up request from the same apartment where I just completed my last drop-off. Well, let’s see what’s up. I returned to the address, and the person who was listening to the evangelist got back into my car.

“Praise God! It’s you.” She laughed.

“Yes. It has surely been an interesting morning today. Lots of God moments.”

I began to recount the unfolding of events leading up to the current ride.

She responded, “Oh yes. God is good.”

I handed her the book that the guy gave me earlier in the day.

The young woman began to flip through the book. “This is a beautiful book. Praise God! He’s always at work.”

“I’m glad you’re enjoying the book. Freely given, freely gifted.” I told her.

I continued. “Keep the book. I believe it was meant for you. I hope it encourages you on your faith journey.”

“Oh, thank you. Thank you. God is so good.”

“You are very welcome. I’m encouraged by passing the gift along to you. Enjoy.”

The remainder of the ride was my rider continuing the listen to her phone broadcast and her occasional “Praise God!”

There was a final ride in this series of rides with a person who was a self-declared Muslim. After some light conversation, the person asked how my driving day was going.

I recounted the amazing rides.

We discussed our faiths and ultimately concluded that God is always at work. Our ability to see is an act of faith and grace.

The person wrapped up our discussion at the end of the ride by saying, “Yes. All true. We just need to show up.”

Amen to that!

My “Rideshare by Robert” blog continues with new stories, poems, and musings based on my published book, “Rideshare by Robert: Every Ride’s a Short Story.”

The book and the blog are short fiction and creative non-fiction stories about actual rides, observations, revelations, and reflections on the rideshare experience.

I hope you find the writings informational, humorous, and filled with compassion for the human family.

My second “Rideshare by Robert” book will include selected blogs published in the Baltimore Post-Examiner, pictures, and new stories.

So, climb in, buckle up, and enjoy the ride.

Welcome to “Rideshare by Robert.”

A place where anything can happen and usually does.

Disclaimer

I have tried to provide anonymity to all individuals portrayed in my writings while maintaining the story’s integrity. The names have been changed to protect the innocent. And, in some cases, the not-so-innocent. I have substituted the characteristics of individuals in my writings to further my attempt to maintain anonymity. Conversations and other details are based on my best recollection and notes. Although I have spent time driving with many celebrities and public figures over the years, I’ve intentionally omitted their names in my writings. I’ve also modified actual locales along with other details, such as when and where the rides occurred, to maintain my objective of rider privacy and anonymity.