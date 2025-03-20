Day Tripping: Eddie’s Appetite Returns with stops at Kneads, ZaVino Italian Marketplace, and Scittino’s Italian Marketplace

I know what you’re thinking: Where have you been, Eddie? I took a few months off, but now I have plenty of energy—enough to visit three restaurants and a tourist attraction. So why are we standing around? Let’s get started.

Stop number one, Kneads H&S Bakery in Cross Keys is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. The menu includes eggs, waffles, light fare, specialty plates (like Greek yogurt parfait), soup, sandwiches, breads, and quiche.

Just about everything is made on the premises. The bread is made fresh daily. Seating for about 30 (not including outside), catering off-premise, ordering at the counter, and delivery through services like Grub Hub. There’s also a location in Canton and Harbor East. Locally owned (kneadsbakeshop.com…410-427- 7275

Stop number two just happens to be located on the upper level of Cross Keys. It’s ZaVino Italian Marketplace. Open seven days, this is a place where you can eat, with limited seating inside and there is outside seating, but there’s a huge marketplace for take-home. So I would say this is primarily a takeout restaurant.

The marketplace opened in September 2024 and is owned and operated by Gino Kozera, with extensive restaurant experience. They’ll cater on or off-premise and were featured in the February Baltimore Magazine.

The menu goes from antipasti (like ZaVino meatballs), salads, hot and cold sandwiches (chicken parm to smoked turkey), pasta (like Ziti Alla Genovese), and red and white pizzas. There’s an area called Grab N Go, which is exactly what it sounds like. Grab what you want to head home to enjoy it…zavinomarketplace.com…410-650-9898

Before we venture to Clinton Maryland, let’s take a look at our third restaurant. Only a short drive north onto 6241 Falls Rd will get you to Scittino’s Italian Marketplace established in 1973. Open seven days, there’s plenty of inside seating (an outdoor area is soon). Yes, this is the third generation of a family-owned business.

Locally owned, they’ll cater off-premise, there’s a wine display, Italian desserts to look at and decide which one you want, and a bar with seating and parking in front. The marketplace is loaded with prime meats (filet, NY strip, ribeye, and double pork chop). The problem is deciding.

Their menu features salads, small plates (like jumbo lump crab Cefalu), pasta parmigiana (chicken, eggplant, sausage), old Country Artisan (like Piccante Salvatore and Gustoso Francesco), pizza, sides, and a kids menu. Dinner entrees are offered after 4 pm…scittinosdeli.com….443- 288-1519

Okay, you should be full now and ready for a non-restaurant visit. This is why we’re going to 9118 Brandywine Road in Clinton and stopping by the Surratt House Museum. Built in 1852 as a middle-class farmhouse for the Surratt family.

At one time it was a 300-acre plantation that served as a tavern, public dining room and hotel. With the Civil War, the tavern became a secret Confederate safe house. However , the national significance is due to its role in the events surrounding the Lincoln assassination, on April 14, 1865. It was here John Wiles Booth took refuge. He went there to retrieve weapons and supplies.

As a result, Mary Surratt was tried and convicted of conspiracy to kill the president. On July 7, 1865, she became the first woman to be executed by the U.S. government. As a further result of this, the family was unable to keep up with their debt and were forced to auction off their home in 1868.

In May 1976 the tavern opened as the first operating museum in Prince George’s County. For history buffs especially it’s worth a trip. Open Thursday-Sunday. Tours every half hour. Property is now two acres…surratthouse@pgparks. com…301-868-1121.

And that my friends is all I have for now. But hopefully I’ll be back with more excitement. Happy spring.