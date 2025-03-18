Defending Constitutional Rights: Challenging Unlawful Deportations of Arabs, Muslims, Palestinians, and Other Individuals

Every immigrant deserves the opportunity to chase the American Dream—a vision of hope and prosperity that transcends borders. However, this pursuit must be guided by a commitment to the law, ensuring that their entry into the country and the path to securing legal status are both lawful and just.

In this journey, they embrace not only their dreams but also the ideals that make this nation a beacon of opportunity, while honoring one of our most important principles: America is a nation of laws. These laws apply to everyone, especially those in power, and it is the responsibility of our leaders to uphold them.

As a lawyer and advocate for free speech and due process, I am deeply concerned about recent actions by the Trump administration targeting the deportation of Arabs, Muslims, Palestinians, and other individuals, particularly students and activists. These measures not only undermine our commitment to fairness and justice but also raise serious constitutional questions, threatening due process rights and risking the erosion of fundamental civil liberties.

Although I am a 3-time Trump voter and supported him in the past, I believe he has gone too far on the deportation issue. It’s one thing to enforce the law, but it’s another to allegedly selectively target certain groups based on their ethnicity or religion and defy court orders. As a Christian, I firmly believe we must uphold the moral and constitutional rights of all individuals, regardless of their background or politics.

Key Cases in the Media:

1. Mahmoud Khalil’s Detention: Mahmoud Khalil, a legal U.S. resident and Columbia University graduate student of Palestinian descent, was detained by immigration authorities following his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests on campus. The administration alleges that his activism poses “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.” A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking his deportation, citing concerns over potential violations of First Amendment rights. (sfchronicle.com)

2. Deportation of Dr. Rasha Alawieh: Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese citizen and assistant professor at Brown University, was deported despite holding a valid H-1B visa and a court order requiring a 48-hour notice prior to any removal action. Her sudden deportation has prompted legal challenges and demands for her immediate readmission to the U.S., highlighting potential breaches of due process. (politico.com)

3. Executive Orders Targeting Pro-Palestinian Activists: The administration has issued executive orders aimed at deporting international students and scholars who participate in pro-Palestinian protests. Rights groups, including the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), have filed lawsuits challenging these orders, arguing that they infringe upon First Amendment rights and constitute an overreach of executive power. (theguardian.com)

President Trump’s Subterfuge

Despite campaign promises of mass deportations, President Trump’s administration has fallen short. In his second term, which began in January 2025, only 37,660 individuals were deported in the first month—far below the numbers he pledged. (reuters.com)

In March 2025, over 200 immigrants were deported to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act, directly defying a federal judge’s order to halt such removals. (politico.com) These actions have sparked legal challenges, raising serious concerns about the administration’s disregard for judicial authority and constitutional protections.

Simultaneously, Trump has positioned himself as a defender against antisemitism, amplifying fears of antisemitic incidents on college campuses. However, critics argue this stance serves as a political shield to distract from his own controversial history. Notably, Trump has faced accusations of antisemitism himself. For instance, in March 2025, he referred to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as “no longer a Jew, now a Palestinian,” a statement condemned by Jewish organizations as perpetuating harmful stereotypes. (theguardian.com)

Some individuals with anti-Arab, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian sentiments have supported Trump’s narrative, aiding in framing student activists as threats to Jewish safety—despite their speech being protected by the First Amendment. This strategy not only exploits the Jewish community but also diverts attention from Trump’s own record on issues of antisemitism and racism.

In pursuing this agenda, the administration risks undermining constitutional principles, violating court orders, and infringing upon immigrants’ rights. Americans must remain vigilant against such political subterfuge that threatens the very foundations of democracy.

Implications and Concerns

The aforementioned cases highlight a troubling pattern of potential constitutional violations, including threats to free speech and due process. The selective targeting of specific ethnic and religious groups sets a dangerous precedent—one that could eventually be used against other communities, including Christians. How long before a Jewish individual, organization, or ally invokes law enforcement to suppress the preaching of Christian doctrine?

Black Americans have long been the backbone of the fight for civil rights and justice in the United States, yet we are often disrespected and mistreated by immigrants who benefit from our struggles and legacy. Many of these groups—including Latinos/Hispanics, South Asians (Indians), Other Asians, Africans, and Caribbeans—eagerly align themselves with white supremacy upon arrival and participate in anti-Black discrimination against Foundational Black Americans (FBA), also known as the Direct Descendants of African Slaves in North America. These same immigrants, who have belittled our culture, questioned our intelligence, and called us lazy, or even criminals, now find themselves under siege. The question we must ask ourselves is: What are we going to do?

It would be easy to sit this one out, to let immigrants experience what it feels like to be treated as we have been for centuries. Unlike us, they have received incentives and special opportunities—grants, loans, housing, and other benefits—as immigrants. Meanwhile, we have endured redlining, housing discrimination, police brutality, and systemic oppression with no such safety nets. They never acknowledged these disparities while they enjoyed the privileges of their immigrant status. Instead, they would assert that they work harder than Black Americans, and that’s why immigrants succeed and Black Americans don’t. And now, as they face persecution and discrimination, do we turn our backs on them?

Despite everything, we cannot afford to ignore what is happening to Palestinians, Muslims, Arabs, and others. Upholding the rule of law and preventing the erosion of civil liberties is in everyone’s best interest, including our own. The Trump administration’s use of vague and overly broad Executive Orders and wartime laws in the name of fighting antisemitism is a direct attack on constitutional freedoms. We cannot allow any group to weaponize its religion or ethnicity to persecute another. When the Constitution is undermined for one, it is weakened for all.

Let’s be clear: the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments were originally written for Black Americans. These amendments form the foundation of civil rights in this country, and we have the most at stake in their protection. Even Trump understands this, as he plots to challenge birthright citizenship before the Supreme Court. Black Americans have real ‘skin in the game’ when it comes to constitutional rights. If we don’t fight for justice now, the consequences could come back to haunt us.

To those who may not grasp the legal implications of Trump’s actions, consider the words of Martin Luther King Jr. in his Letter from a Birmingham Jail: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” What happens to one oppressed group today can and will happen to another tomorrow. Black Americans must remain vigilant, not just for ourselves, but for the integrity of justice itself.

Today it’s Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinians under attack…tomorrow it’s Foundational Black Americans and Christians. Are we going to wait for it to happen to us before we stand up and fight against tyranny?