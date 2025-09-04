Common Reasons Spousal Support Gets Reduced or Increased

According to the particular circumstances of the couple, the court might find it reasonable to order the paying spouse to give the other either alimony or spousal support following a divorce.

In 2025, British-American actress Alice Evans, according to People.com, asked the court for more money in child and spousal support from her ex-husband, Ioan Gruffudd.

The aforementioned example demonstrates the possibility of altering the child and spousal support amounts. Several factors may come into play when discussing alimony. There are many ways in which one’s circumstances could undergo a huge change, and these changes might be grounds for modifications, such as a decrease in payments following a job loss or an increase in amounts when one gets promoted.

Understanding the modification of spousal support in California and other states might help you secure the alimony that you deserve.

Let’s discuss the common factors that affect the amount of spousal support an individual can receive.

Changes in Income for the Payer

Any changes to the circumstances of a parent can cause an alteration to the existing spousal support. If your income goes up, your ex may want to discuss changing support payments, possibly trying to get more money based on your new financial situation. A decline in income provides the basis for appealing for a reduction in your payments. Supporting your request should include documentation for your job loss or reduced income.

The two people involved need to be very open and honest with one another in these changes.

Changes in Custodial Responsibilities

According to divorce lawyer Matt Benzion, custody arrangements can influence the determination of spousal support awards.

Custodial responsibilities being modified will often lead to changes in spousal support arrangements. It is fair that with increased parental responsibilities, one should request increased support to reflect the increase in expenses.

There needs to be an open discussion regarding these changes and their subsequent effects on financial status. Courts frequently consider these changes upon modification of support orders and require proper documentation to support the alteration.

Understanding, accepting, and even getting involved in these changes provides the involved parties with a solid sense of togetherness that eases the transition.

Remarriage or New Relationships

When starting a new relationship or choosing to remarry, it is important to know if the spousal support will be affected. Financial contribution from the new partner is usually one of the many considerations in determining your need for support. If you are the paying spouse, the financial stability provided by the recipient’s new relationship may reduce your obligations.

If you are the recipient, income from a new partner does not reduce support, but may likely affect the prospects of adjustment in support on a later date. Honesty builds trust and understanding among all parties concerned. Each case is different, so keep in mind to ask your attorney how this new relationship may affect spousal support.

Shifts in the Recipient’s Financial Needs

A health problem or a change in one’s well-being may bring temporary changes to spousal support. If you feel that you cannot focus on bills and that you have some unexpected expenses for medical doctors, try to communicate about these issues with your ex-spouse or file for support alterations before the court.

Events might be different if your ex-spouse were able to go and get a job or earn more money and seek a decrease in support. Keep in mind that such adjustments serve to preserve fairness so that the two parties can accommodate their new realities with a degree of stability and dignity.